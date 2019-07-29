Calling all public school teachers: Tell us what your job is really like, from what parents do that drives you nuts to things you wish you could tell students

source Getty Images

Business Insider wants to hear from K-12 public school teachers on what their job is really like.

If you are a teacher, fill out the form below. Questions include, ‘What’s the best part about being a teacher?’ and ‘What’s something parents do that drives you nuts?’

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Calling all public school teachers – what’s your job really like?

What’s the hardest part about being a teacher? What’s something parents do that drives you nuts? What’s something about your job that a lot of people don’t know?

Business Insider is working on a series of stories about the lives of modern teachers, and we wants to hear from you.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: Here are all the ways being a public-school teacher has changed in the last 50 years

If you’re a K-12 public school teacher, fill out the survey below to let us know what your job is really like.

(Please note: Answers will be kept anonymous if you request it, but I will reach out to verify your identity.)

If you have any questions, reach out to aakhtar@businessinsider.com.