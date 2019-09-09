The billionaire cofounder of WhatsApp added a $100 million Malibu mansion to his list of California homes, and it was just $10 million short of matching the area’s real-estate record

caption Jan Koum is the cofounder of WhatsApp. source TOBIAS HASE/AFP/Getty Images

According to a Variety report by James McClain, Jan Koum has purchased a Malibu mansion for $100 million.

It fell $10 million short of matching the most expensive home ever sold in Malibu, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The mansion is just one of the many multimillion-dollar estates Koum owns in California.

The mansion was sold, according to McClain, by Ron Meyer, the vice chairman of NBCUniversal. It was listed for $125 million.

McClain reported that the purchase is the seventh time a home has ever sold for $100 million or more in California.

The mansion fell just $10 million short of matching the price of the most expensive home ever sold in Malibu, according to The Wall Street Journal. Back in 2018, Peter Morton, the cofounder of Hard Rock Cafe, sold his Malibu mansion for $110 million to billionaire Michael S. Smith and his wife.

Koum’s new home includes, along with other amenities, two guest houses, a tennis court, a spa house, a two-story library, a theater, a gym, and a pool.

Koum is a familiar face in the world of California real estate. In June, it was reported that he has spent around $80 million buying and constructing what may just be the most expensive property in America’s richest town, Atherton, California.

Along with the compound, Variety has reported that he also owns a roughly $8.5 million home in Atherton, about a mile away from the compound, and a $5.5 million mansion in Hillsborough, a town in California.

Koum grew up in Soviet-era Ukraine and dropped out of college before striking it big with WhatsApp.

As Business Insider’s Alex Heath and Madeline Stone previously reported, Koum’s rise to wealth in Silicon Valley is something of a rags-to-riches story: He grew up without water in Soviet-era Ukraine and emigrated to the US at age 16. He dropped out of San Jose State University and went on to work at Yahoo for nine years before founding WhatsApp.

Koum sold WhatsApp to Facebook for $19 billion in 2014 and joined the company’s board of directors. After the deal, he sold over $7.1 billion worth of Facebook shares and was living the good life in Silicon Valley “resting and vesting,” a term used to describe engineers who have small workloads and high-priced stocks.

In 2018, he announced his departure from Facebook, saying in a blog post that he wanted to spend time growing his Porsche collection and playing Ultimate Frisbee.

According to Forbes, Koum now has a net worth of $10.1 billion.