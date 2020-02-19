WhatsHalal – the app behind a popular halal food scanner – has raised funding worth S$4.5 million to develop its tech

The app is available in 29 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Facebook/WhatsHalal

Ten months after launching its popular halal food scanner, Singapore app WhatsHalal has secured an undisclosed sum at a valuation of S$4.5 million, it announced on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The firm said it plans to use the funds from its fully subscribed seed funding round, facilitated by crowdfunding site FundedHere, to finance its expansion in Southeast Asia, hire talent, and further develop its app, which is available in 29 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia.

The firm said it received funding from regional investors, including the “fiercely competitive Indonesian funding scene”.

WhatsHalal’s app, which uses blockchain technology, currently offers six services: a halal food guide, a halal restaurant listing, halal food delivery, halal takeaway, and halal restaurant reservations – plus the barcode scanner, which has since been used 1,400 times to identify if a packaged food item is halal-certified.

This year, the startup is launching what it claims is the world’s first global, online halal-certification system, which will help companies secure and manage halal certifications across various countries easier and faster.

Founder Azman Ivan Tan, 43, said the company was anticipating “huge demand” for this new service, with several Singapore merchants already on board, and more expected from Indonesia by June.

He said: “I believe we are only just scratching the surface of how powerful harnessing technology can be for the halal industry.”

