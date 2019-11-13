This unique toy is helping my 16-month-old learn about emotions — it displays 6 different faces to show how it’s feeling

caption My daughter Ellie loves to give her Whatsitsface a hug when it’s feeling sad. source Alicia Betz

Helping toddlers and young kids learn to understand and express their emotions can be a big challenge.

Whatsitsface ($29.99) is a unique new toy that can help kids learn about emotions, and it encourages imaginative play.

The toy is available as a stuffed dog or cat that has six different faces, each displaying a specific emotion: happy, sad, surprised, angry, laughing, and sleeping.

Watching my 16-month-old daughter explore emotions by playing with this toy is really interesting – she has already learned to give it a hug when it’s sad.

Kids have big emotions and learning how to express, control, and understand them is no easy feat. You know this if you’ve had a toddler – often, tantrums are a result of anger or frustration at not being able to express their feelings. Even as kids get older, processing feelings is still a challenge. Heck, it’s even difficult for many adults.

My daughter Ellie is 16 months old, so she’s still at the beginning stages of understanding emotions, but I’m doing my best to teach her and give her the tools she needs to express herself. We’ve also reached the tantrums stage, and while I know they are developmentally appropriate, I want to help her develop the skills to manage her big feelings. One of the ways I help Ellie understand her emotions is by talking her through tantrums and giving a name to what she is feeling, and now I’ve found the perfect toy to help her understand.

Whatsitsface is a toy that helps my daughter learn about emotions

The Whatsitsface toy (yes, that’s really the name of it!) is a stuffed dog or cat that can express six different emotions: happy, sad, surprised, angry, laughing, and sleeping. Because it’s an interactive mechanical toy, it doesn’t rely on batteries or any other technology. Kids can change the emotions by flipping the face or by turning a knob on top of the toy’s head.

My daughter loves to play with her Whatsitsface cat, and I was impressed when she quickly caught on and responded to the cat appropriately. The first time I turned to the sad face and explained to Ellie that the cat was sad, she took a second to think and then gave it a hug. I also use the toy to mirror her emotions so she can understand them better. For example, at the end of the day when she’s tired, I change the cat to the sleeping face and talk to Ellie about feeling tired.

The faces easily click into place, so once you choose an emotion, it’s not going to switch to another one until you or your child manually change the expression. At 16 months old, my daughter has almost mastered changing the face on her own, so the toy motivates her to practice her motor skills, too.

In addition to helping kids understand and respond to emotions, it encourages them to be more creative in their play. Honestly, it helps me get into a more creative mindset when I’m playing with Ellie, too. Sometimes I run out of ideas, but it’s easy to pick up Whatsitsface, flip to a random emotion, and create a scenario based on what the cat is “feeling.”

Ellie is too young to tell stories, but I can also see this being a valuable resource to help kids develop their early writing and storytelling skills. They could start telling a story about their cat or dog, but be cued to change the story as their parent or caregiver randomly switches the toy to a new face. When I was a teacher, I often used techniques like this to help students develop their creativity.

A minor con

caption The Whatsitsface can display six different faces to signify different emotions. source Alicia Betz

The Whatsitsface toy and the idea behind it are ingenious, but I do think the design of the head could be improved upon. In order to accommodate all the faces, the head is rather large and bulky in proportion to the rest of the doll’s body. Additionally, although it hasn’t happened, I worry that Ellie could pinch her finger when she tries to flip the face.

The bottom line

I was sent a sample of the Whatsitsface cat to test with my daughter, but I would have bought it if I’d known about it before. It provides a new dimension to the classic stuffed animal and makes playtime more meaningful.

For parents who are working on emotions with their kids, this toy pairs well with the book “What if I Know My Feelings?” – a simple board book that teaches kids what to do when they feel anger, sadness, and other positive and negative feelings. I read this book to Ellie while changing the emotions on her Whatsitsface to make reading more engaging.

Whether you’re hoping to work on emotions with your child or just looking for a unique new toy, Whatsitsface is a great option. Overall, it’s a simple open-ended toy that teaches while also promoting imagination and creativity.