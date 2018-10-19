‘All Americans should recoil from the president’s praise for a violent assault’: White House Correspondents’ Association condemns Trump’s praise of lawmaker who body-slammed journalist

caption U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Missoula International Airport in Missoula, Montana, U.S., October 18, 2018. source Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

The White House Correspondents’ Association sharply condemned President Donald Trump’s praise of a lawmaker who assaulted a journalist in 2017, accusing Trump of “cheerleading for a violent act targeting a free and independent news media.”

“All Americans should recoil from the president’s praise for a violent assault on a reporter doing his Constitutionally protected job,” WHCA President Olivier Knox said in a statement. “This amounts to the celebration of a crime by someone sworn to uphold our laws and an attack on the First Amendment by someone who has solemnly pledged to defend it.”

Trump had praised Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte during a Montana rally on Thursday, calling him “my guy” for body-slamming Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs during his campaign.

“And by the way, never wrestle him, you understand that? Never,” Trump told the audience. “Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my guy.”

Trump also recounted his own reaction when he heard about Gianforte’s assault.

Jacobs had made an audio recording of the May 2017 assault, and three Fox News reporters witnessed the attack. Jacobs could be heard in the recording trying to ask Gianforte a question about his position on a Republican healthcare bill before a scuffle ensued.

“You just body slammed me and broke my glasses,” Jacobs could be heard saying.

Gianforte eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of anger-management classes.

Jacobs’ employer, The Guardian, also condemned Trump’s praise of Gianforte on Thursday.

“To celebrate an attack on a journalist who was simply doing his job is an attack on the First Amendment by someone who has taken an oath to defend it.”

Bryan Logan contributed reporting.