The deadline to file your taxes is April 15 in every state except Maine and Massachusetts

caption When are taxes due? April 15 in most states. source Dima Tsyrenschikov/Strelka Institute/Flickr

Tax Day 2019 is Monday, April 15 in every state except Maine and Massachusetts.

Because of holidays, residents in those two states have until April 17 to file their taxes this year.

You can file your taxes as soon as you receive your W-2 form from your employer, which must be filed and postmarked on or before January 31.

Taxes are due on Monday, April 15 this year, unless you live in Maine or Massachusetts.

Residents of those states will have an extra two days to file their taxes because of holidays. April 15 is Patriots’ Day in Maine and Massachusetts and April 16 is Emancipation Day in Washington, DC, where the IRS is located.

Taxpayers with complicated returns, or those who are just chronic procrastinators, who want to file an extension with the IRS must do so by April 15 or face interest charges and penalties.

Filing an extension is free and there are different options for individuals and businesses. Keep in mind that if you file for an extension, you’re also delaying your refund.

How to file your tax return

If your income was less than $66,000 in 2018, you can file your federal tax return for free; the IRS lists 12 different tax preparers on its Free File Lookup tool, including H&R Block and TurboTax. Some companies also offer free tax filing for state returns, while others charge a fee.

Read more: The IRS will still accept tax returns during the partial government shutdown. Here’s how you can file for free online.

In order to submit your tax return, you first need a W-2 form, or Wage and Tax Statement, from every employer you had during 2018. If you’re a freelancer, you’ll need 1099 forms. Employers must file and postmark these forms on or before January 31, so you should have everything you need to file your taxes by early February.

The IRS recommends electronically filing and requesting direct deposit for your refund. You’ll typically get your tax refund within three weeks, rather than the standard six weeks, and it’s safer than getting a check in the mail.