Black Friday sales are starting soon — here’s when stores will open

- Black Friday sales are kicking off soon.
- Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s are opening on Thanksgiving Day.
- Nordstrom, Home Depot, and Costco will remain closed on Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday.
The holiday shopping season is upon us, with Black Friday just around the corner.
For those of you planning to hit the stores over the holidays, we have compiled a complete list of opening times on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
A growing number of retailers including Home Depot and Costco are protesting the so-called Black Friday “creep,” a trend in which stores have been opening earlier and earlier every year on Thanksgiving Day.
Plenty of retailers, such as Target and Macy’s, are still planning to hold doorbuster sales on Thanksgiving, however.
Here’s the list of retailers’ holiday hours that have been announced so far. We will add to this list as more stores announce their hours.
- Belk: Open 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 1 a.m. on Black Friday. Will reopen 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
- Best Buy: Not yet announced.
- Big Lots: Not yet announced.
- Costco: Not yet announced.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 2 a.m. on Black Friday. Will reopen 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
- Dollar General: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Will resume normal operating hours on Black Friday.
- GameStop: Not yet announced.
- hhgregg: Not yet announced.
- Home Depot: Open 6 a.m. Black Friday.
- JCPenney: Open 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Will remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
- Kmart: Not yet announced.
- Kohl’s: Open 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Will remain open until 12 a.m. on Saturday, November 24.
- Lowe’s: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
- Macy’s: Open 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 2 a.m. on Black Friday. Will reopen 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
- Marshalls: Not yet announced.
- Michaels: Not yet announced.
- Nordstrom: Not yet announced.
- Office Depot/OfficeMax: Not yet announced.
- Old Navy: Not yet announced.
- PetSmart: Not yet announced.
- Sam’s Club: Not yet announced.
- Sears: Not yet announced.
- Staples: Not yet announced.
- Target: Open 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving to 1 a.m. on Black Friday. Will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
- T.J. Maxx: Not yet announced.
- Victoria’s Secret: Not yet announced.
- Walmart: Not yet announced.
