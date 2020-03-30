The Tokyo 2020 Olympics has reportedly been officially rearranged and will now start in July 2021

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics has officially been rearranged and will now start on July 23 2021, according to Japanese broadcaster TBS, via Bloomberg.

The games were originally planned to start on July 24 2020, however had to be postponed amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to postpone the games earlier this month, saying that it was necessary in order to “safeguard the health of the athletes and everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

The International Olympic Commitee (IOC) did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

BREAKING: Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled to July 23, 2021 — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) March 30, 2020

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed to postpone the games earlier this month, saying that it was necessary in order to "safeguard the health of the athletes and everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."

