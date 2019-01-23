Fans are confused over when ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ takes place — but we already know the answer

caption If anything, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” trailer did more to confuse some fans about when the Spider-Man sequel takes place. source Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures and Marvel released the first teaser trailers for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Though the footage showed off a bunch of new villains, it left many wondering when the “Spider-Man” sequel takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony producer Amy Pascal told Fandom “Far From Home” will take place minutes after “Avengers: Endgame.”

Sony Pictures and Marvel released the first teaser trailers for the next Spider-Man movie and and it did nothing to answer our questions about Spidey’s heartbreaking disappearance in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Instead, it left many fans stumped about one very important question: When does this movie take place?

GOOD MORNING WHEN DOES SPIDER MAN FAR FROM HOME EVEN TAKE PLACE?????? — Doctor No.069 @ sleep (@vulcansmoulder) January 15, 2019

When does Spiderman: Far From Home take place? I’m confused! — eMD (@nerditry) January 15, 2019

I dont keep up with spiderman so idk, but what is the timeline here?? When does #SpiderManFarFromHome take place with in the MCU, and is continuity being compromised? — Spinelli | #HIKIKOMORI (@OnlyJepp) January 15, 2019

The thoughts range from before the “Infinity War” snap to after April’s next “Avengers” movie.

You know what bugs me out? A big question about far from home is "Does it take place before Infinity War?" and I thought about it. In Far From Home, Peter is on a field trip, in IW, when Tony asks where he came from, he said a field trip.

Hmm???? #EndGame #FarFromHome — Jayy (@PBnJ4YY) January 22, 2019

One has to wonder when does Far From Home take place? What is the time frame for this? Is it years before the snap? https://t.co/SH2Mfy7gha — ⚜️ black & gold heartbreak ⚜️ (@whodat_jedi) January 16, 2019

Well I ammmm confused… When does this take place? SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Official Teaser Trailer https://t.co/JZmIcn2ofo via @YouTube — Vallen (@AsInValentine) January 15, 2019

OK but when does SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME take place? Before or after the events of INFINITY WAR? Because the entire thing just feels weird. Spidey is supposed to be a bunch of dust particles right now. — [u.] (@ucheobidi) January 15, 2019

That’s right! Spidey IS supposed to be a bunch of dust particles right now. And, from the trailers, it looks like Peter Parker (Tom Holland) never left his home of Queens and couldn’t care less about some purple guy named Thanos threatening Earth.

We could easily break down a bunch of scenarios for when “Far From Home” could take place, but we already, technically, know the answer.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” takes place after “Avengers: Endgame.”

caption Does Tom Holland even know when “Far From Home” takes place? source Sony Pictures

Sony producer Amy Pascal, who serves as producer on the studio’s “Spider-Man” movies, told Fandom in June 2017 “Far From Home” takes place directly after “Avengers: Endgame.”

“We are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after ‘Avengers 4’ wraps as a story,” Pascal told Fandom’s Kim Taylor-Foster.

Pascal’s quote confirms “Far From Home” doesn’t take place before “Infinity War.” Still, her quote seems to be worded in a pretty specific way. Notably, it’s interesting Pascal notes “after ‘Avengers 4’ wraps as a story,” when the producer could have simply said “minutes after ‘Avengers 4.'”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also confirmed to IGN “Spider-Man: Far From Home” takes place after “Avengers: Endgame.”

But what does that mean?

OK. So we know “Far From Home” takes place after “Endgame,” but what does the timeline of the fourth “Avengers” movie look like?

caption We have a feeling time will be a big factor in “Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Look hard enough online and you’ll find set photos for “Avengers: Endgame” heavily hinting that time travel will be used in the next film. From paparazzi photos that have been shared online, we’re betting Tony Stark heads back in time with the help of Ant-Man and the Quantum realm to the events of Marvel’s 2012 film “The Avengers.”

That way, he can stop Thanos from ever getting his hands on any of the powerful Infinity Stones, which caused the disappearance of half of the universe in 2018’s “Infinity War.”

Not convinced? There are also some photos of “Endgame” action figures on the web ahead of 2019’s Toy Fair suggesting the Avengers go back in time.

When will “Avengers: Endgame” end?

caption Thor and his two-colored eyes will return for “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

The real question is, as Pascal noted, where and when “Avengers: Endgame” wraps as a story.

If Tony heads back in time, will he wipe out the events of other films that originally came out after it? Does that mean “Spider-Man: Far From Home” takes place in 2012 or will it take place in 2018/2019?

We could see it going either way, but we’re convinced it’s most likely taking place, at the least, after the events of 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” We’ll explain.

Scenario 1: “Avengers: Endgame” ends in 2012 after the events of the first “Avengers” film

This would be a giant reset of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The only reason I think this is a possibility is because of one shot in the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” teaser trailer, which shows Spidey swinging past Grand Central station while some construction is going on in back of him.

Take a close look:

caption Does that building in the background look familiar? source Sony Pictures

It’s Stark’s “Avengers” tower either getting remodeled or fixed up from a big alien invasion. It’s very similar to a shot from the opening of 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which takes place in 2012, where we first meet Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton).

Here are the two side by side:

caption The timing of the construction seems awfully coincidental. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

I think there are a few holes in this theory. The renovation can easily be explained away as the tower needing some fixing up once again after the events of “Endgame.” Perhaps, the building is changing owners from Tony Stark to Norman Osborn, a name fans will recognize from the Spidey universe.

Osborn runs the fictional multibillion-dollar company Oscorp and is known for eventually becoming one of Spider-Man’s greatest foes, the Green Goblin.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a newspaper in Peter Parker’s bodega, which notes that the explosion in 2017’s “Far From Home” took place. (We’re assuming it still took place in 2017.)

caption The newspapers in the bodega show that the deli was still destroyed just like it was in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which takes place around 2018. source Sony Pictures

Marvel is probably aware it would become frustrating for viewers to spend years of their lives invested in one continuity to then have it wiped clean as “Far From Home” kicks off a new phase of Marvel movies. Sending events back to 2012 may also make the continuity across so many different franchises confusing.

“Avengers: Endgame” ends somewhere back in 2018/2019 after our heroes return from the past

The most logical scenario is that after the Avengers fix whatever they need to in the past to prevent Thanos from getting his hands on the Infinity stones and everyone head back to the present.

After all, Aunt May is still aware that her nephew, Peter, is Spider-Man, something that she learned at the end of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” We can also spy Pepper Potts’ name on a signed check as cofounder and chair of the Stark Relief Foundation. Despite being engaged in “Infinity War,” she’s not rocking Stark’s last name or even a hyphenated last name here.

caption Aunt May takes advantage of her nephew’s celebrity status at a fundraiser in a trailer for “Far From Home.” source Sony Pictures

Some also believe a date on the new poster for the movie proves it takes place in the current year. It reads July 24, 2019, well after the release date for April’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

caption Fans noticed a date on the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” poster says July 2019 on it. source Sony Pictures

Let’s be real. If sequels to “Black Panther,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and more are coming, these movies are probably going to be set in the future, not the past. The only painful thought is that maybe everyone doesn’t make it back home. Why else would Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D., instead of Iron Man, be recruiting Peter Parker to save the world in the new trailer? Just saying.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is in theaters Friday, July 5, 2019. You can watch a trailer here.

