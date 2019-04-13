Tiger Woods is paired with fellow-43-year-old Ian Poulter in third round at the Masters

- The 2019 Masters is turning into one for the ages with a crowded leaderboard that includes a bunch of major champions.
- The biggest name, of course, is Tiger Woods, who is one shot back at 6-under.
- Woods is partnered with fellow-43-year-old and Ryder Cup-rival Ian Poulter and they will tee off at 2:05 p.m. ET.
- Below are the tee times for all the leaders.
Entering the third round of the Masters, five players are tied for the lead at 7-under, and four more are just one shot back.
The leaderboard is a who’s who of major champions as the five leaders have all won at least one in their career. If we include the group one shot back, the top nine players have combined for 22 major championships.
Of course, that latter group includes Tiger Woods.
Here are the third-round tee times for every golfer within three shots of the lead (all times ET):
1:35 p.m.: Charles Howell III (-4), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-3)
1:45 p.m.: Matt Kuchar (-4), Phil Mickelson (-4)
1:55 p.m.: Jon Rahm (-5), Patton Kizzire (-4)
2:05 p.m.: Tiger Woods (-6), Ian Poulter (-5)
2:15 p.m.: Justin Harding (-6), Xander Schauffele (-6)
2:25 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen (-7), Dustin Johnson (-6)
2:35 p.m.: Brooks Koepka (-7), Adam Scott (-7)
2:45 p.m.: Francesco Molinari (-7), Jason Day (-7)
