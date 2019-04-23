We think we know when Amazon Prime Day will be this year — here’s our prediction, and what you should do to prepare

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Amazon Prime Day homepage on Prime Day 2018. source Amazon

Amazon has not yet announced the date of Amazon Prime Day 2019, which is expected to be one of the largest online shopping events of the year.

In 2018, it ran from July 16 through July 17 for 36 hours, and we think that it will also fall around the same time this year.

To plan for this big day in July, you can do a few things: make sure you’re signed up for a Amazon Prime membership, see what other Business Insider readers scooped up last year on Amazon Prime Day 2018, and review all the best deals from Prime Day 2018 to get a sense of what will be discounted this year.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the Internet’s biggest shopping events of the year, and for Amazon, it is the biggest, period.

Last year in 2018, Prime Day started at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 16, and ran for 36 hours through Tuesday, July 17. During this time, hundreds of thousands of products across the site, from tech and appliances to beauty and clothing, were discounted, and more people joined Amazon Prime than on any single day in Amazon history.

If you’re excited for what you can expect to be a day of even more deals and better discounts, you can mark your calendar now – kind of.

Amazon has not yet officially announced the dates of Amazon Prime Day 2019, but based on Prime Days of years past, we think it will fall in mid-July.

At 36 hours long, Amazon Prime Day 2018 was the longest Prime Day event yet and featured more than 1 million deals for Prime members around the world, plus select deals at Whole Foods Market stores in the US. It offered double the deals on Amazon devices and the biggest deals yet on Alexa-enabled products like the Echo, Fire TV, and Fire tablets.

Meanwhile, hundreds of brands featured Amazon Prime Day Launches, which were exclusive new items, content, and special-edition products made available for a limited time.

It was also the first year that Amazon Prime Day savings extended to local Whole Foods Market stores. By downloading the Whole Foods Market app and scanning the Prime Code, Prime members got deep discounts on select popular products and an additional 10% off hundreds of sale items throughout Whole Foods Market stores.

source Amazon

On Amazon Prime Day 2018, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote was the top-selling product on the site.

Meanwhile the most popular items that Business Insider readers bought were Kindle Unlimited, Audible, and Amazon Music Unlimited memberships; noise-cancelling headphones from Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser; and a variety of Amazon devices.

For a good idea of what will be discounted this year so you can plan ahead for the big shopping event, check out the best deals across all categories from Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Remember that you must be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals.

Amazon raised the price of a Prime membership last year, but access to Amazon Prime Day deals is just one of the many reasons why the membership is still worth it at the new price.

Being a Prime member also means you can enjoy a ton of other benefits, so if you aren’t signed up already, now’s the perfect time to join.

You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.