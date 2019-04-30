Kentucky Derby 2019: Start time, odds, and where to watch

- source
- The 145th Kentucky Derby will run this Saturday, with 20 horses racing to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.
- Post time is set for 6:50 p.m. EST, but viewers should tune into NBC early to be safe – there’s a reason they call it “The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports.”
- Omaha Beach enters the race with 4/1 odds to lead the field and will look to become the seventh consecutive favorite to take home the roses.
This Saturday the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs.
Known as “The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is a day when even casual racing fans can tune in and enjoy a day at the track, or at the very least, enjoy some mint juleps while watching on television.
For those looking to watch the Kentucky Derby as it happens, you can tune into NBC and catch it, with the post time set for 6:50 p.m. ET.
That said, tune in early to get a feel for the mood at Churchill Downs and the dulcet tones of Bob Costas, who is hosting NBC’s coverage of the race once again along with Mike Tirico.
The race will also be available to be streamed through the NBC Sports app and at NBCSports.com.
The 20 horse field looks exceptionally strong this year, with Omaha Beach leading the pack with 4/1 odds and hoping to become the seventh consecutive favorite to take home the roses.
The odds opened on Tuesday after post positions were drawn. Below we go post-by-post through the odds of every horse racing in the 2019 Kentucky Derby.
- War of Will (20/1)
- Tax (20/1)
- By My Standards (20/1)
- Gray Magician (50/1)
- Improbable (6/1)
- Vekoma (20/1)
- Maximum Security (10/1)
- Tacitus (10/1)
- Plus Que Parfait (30/1)
- Cutting Humor (30/1)
- Haikal (30/1)
- Omaha Beach (4/1)
- Code of Honor (15/1)
- Win Win Win (15/1)
- Master Fencer (50/1)
- Game Winner (5/1)
- Roadster (6/1)
- Long Range Toddy (30/1)
- Spinoff (30/1)
- Country House (30/1)
