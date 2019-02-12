Here’s when March Madness starts and where you can tune in to watch

The 2019 NCAA Tournament begins the third weekend of March with Selection Sunday on March 17.

The First Four tips off on Tuesday, March 19 from University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The Round of 64 begins Thursday, March 21 for teams playing in Hartford, Connecticut, Salt Lake City, Utah, Des Moines, Iowa, and Jacksonville, Florida and Friday, March 22 for teams playing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Columbus, Ohio, Columbia, South Carolina, and San Jose, California, with Round of 32 games tipping off from the same locations on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.

Sweet 16 games will be played on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29, while the Elite Eight contests will take place on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.

The Final Four is on Saturday, April 6, with the National Championship game coming on Monday, April 8.

All games will be broadcast on either CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV.

There are plenty of ways to watch the game online – on your computer, phone, tablet, or TV set-top device.

High-flying dunks, massive blocks, season-saving buzzer beaters, and historic upsets are on the horizon because March Madness is almost here.

The 2019 NCAA Tournament begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, when the selection committee reveals all 68 teams that will compete in the tournament on CBS.

The First Four – which features the eight teams bidding for the last four spots in Round of 64 – tips off two days later from University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. All four play-in games – which will be split between Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20 – will be broadcast on TruTV.

The opening round of March Madness begins Thursday, March 21 for teams playing in Hartford, Connecticut, Salt Lake City, Utah, Des Moines, Iowa, and Jacksonville, Florida and Friday, March 22 for teams playing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Columbus, Ohio, Columbia, South Carolina, and San Jose, California, with Round of 32 games tipping off from the same locations on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.

A combination of CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV will broadcast all of the Round of 64 and Round of 32 games.

Sweet 16 contests will be played on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29, while the Elite Eight games will take place on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31. All games from both rounds will be broadcast on either CBS or TBS.

The Final Four tips off on Saturday, April 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the National Championship game following close behind on Monday, April 8. CBS will broadcast all three games.

Check out the full schedule below: