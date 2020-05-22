source Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball is still looking to salvage its 2020 season despite postponing Opening Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

League leaders hope to begin a shortened, 82-game regular season early in July.

The postseason, which would begin in October, would feature games in home cities.

Team owners have already reached an agreement, but they still need to find a middle ground with players regarding safety precautions, pay deductions, and revenue splits.

Summertime baseball may very well come to fruition.

Major League Baseball originally scheduled this year’s opening day for March 26, but the coronavirus pandemic put the league’s – and every league’s – plans on hold for an extended period of time.

source Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

But now, MLB is inching ever closer to a contingency plan.

Owners from each of the league’s 30 teams agreed on a plan that would include a reduced, 82-game regular season that features regional schedules, universal designated hitters, and expanded rosters, according to CBS Sports. The postseason would include an additional two teams from each league – bringing the total playoff team count up to 14 – and would feature games played in home cities.

The league hopes to slate its new opening day early in July after a renewed spring training beginning in mid June. But MLB still need to reach an agreement with its players, who have expressed concerns about both the physical safety and the financial ramifications of the proposed plan.

Under the current proposition for the season, players and the staff that work closely with them will be subjected to “regular” COVID-19 tests and temperature checks. Spring training rosters will be capped at 50 people, locker rooms will boast increased spacing, and the league will encourage distanced workouts via staggering in order to prevent unnecessary contact between athletes. MLB will urge players on the road to remain in their hotels and practice social distancing on their own, but they’ll be able to live in their houses while playing in their home markets.

source Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The plan presented to the players union also includes a 50-50 revenue split between owners and players. But the players argue that they already agreed to pay cuts. Back in March, made a deal for prorated salaries based on the number of games included in the season. The owners contend that said deal was contingent upon 2020 MLB games being played in front of fans, but not everyone interprets the agreement that way.

As of May 21, the MLBPA was evaluating the league’s proposal. Shortly after receiving details of the plan, more than 100 players participated in a multi-hour video conference in which they provided feedback and asked questions about the logistics of playing under the given conditions.

The players are expected to negotiate with the league, but there is optimism on both sides that they can reach an agreement.