Here’s when you’ll get to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new son for the first time

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first child.

Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy, the couple announced on their official Instagram account on Monday.

Their new son – who is yet to be named, according to Prince Harry – arrived at 5:26 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the post reads.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. “More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The couple previously announced that they would refrain from revealing details of the birth until they had time “to celebrate privately as a new family.” They also said that an official photo call would be held at Windsor Castle a few days after the birth, although an official date was never announced by Buckingham Palace.

However, Prince Harry has now revealed that we’ll be seeing a first glimpse of the new baby on Wednesday. He spoke to the press on Monday to reveal the exciting news.

The moment Prince Harry revealed to the world that he has a son. https://t.co/qzD0oJ9h5k pic.twitter.com/jPjknRyvOZ — Metro (@MetroUK) May 6, 2019

“I’m very to excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” Harry said in the video. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine.”

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there,” Harry continued. “It’s been amazing, we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

After revealing that he and Markle were “still thinking about names,” Harry went on to reveal that the photo call will take place on Wednesday.

“That’s the next bit, but for us, we will seeing you guys in two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys, so everybody can see the baby,” Harry said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed to INSIDER that the photo call would take place “within the next few days.”

Although is yet to be revealed whether Markle gave birth in hospital or the couple’s home, Frogmore Cottage, the spokesperson confirmed the details will be revealed in due course.