The growing impact of the coronavirus has shuttered the sports world for the foreseeable future.

Positive diagnoses from staffers, coaches, and even athletes have forced many of the top leagues – including the NBA, NHL, MLB, Champions League, PGA Tour, and more – to suspend their seasons.

Big events – including the Kentucky Derby, The Masters, and the French Open – have also been impacted, with many getting postponed until the fall.

Check out our running list of the expected return dates for notable sports leagues and events that have been put on pause due to the ongoing pandemic.

NBA — Mid-to-late June

After Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA indefinitely suspended its season. Since then, several other players – including Nets player Kevin Durant – have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and it appears as though the league will keep its doors shuttered until mid-June, at a minimum, per ESPN.

NHL — Mid-May

The NHL announced Monday that it would allow players to return home and self-quarantine in light of the worsening public health situation in the US. The league is hoping to return players to the ice for training camp as soon as May 1 with a goal of recommencing play on May 16.

MLB — Mid-May at the earliest

The MLB initially hoped to start its season on time before pushing Opening Day back by two weeks. But with the coronavirus pandemic worsening each day and the government increasing restrictions on public gatherings, Rob Manfred and company had little choice but to push the first pitches of the 2020 season back to mid-May at the earliest, according to ESPN.

NFL — On schedule

The NFL announced that its public 2020 Draft festivities would be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, and while off-season training camps have been indefinitely delayed, the season itself has yet to be postponed.

WNBA — On schedule

As of now, the WNBA will continue as scheduled with its April 17 2020 Draft and May 15 tip off, per a statement from the league.

XFL — Indefinite suspension

The XFL announced its decision to suspend its 2020 regular season due to the growing threat of coronavirus on March 12, just one day before the league learned that one of its players had tested positive for the illness.

WTA Tour — May 2

According to a March 16 release, the Women’s Tennis Association Tour has been suspended until May 2, resulting in the cancelation of upcoming tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul, and Prague.

ATP — April 27

The ATP announced a six-week suspension of its tour on March 12, which includes the cancelation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, and the Hungarian Open in Budapest, amongst other events.

French Open — September 20

This year, the Roland-Garros tournament will be pushed back from its usual timing in late spring to September 20 to account for the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

UFC — April 18

ESPN reports that, as of Monday, March 16, UFC had postponed its three upcoming events due to “the ever-growing impact of the coronavirus.” The world’s largest MMA promotion company hopes to return to the octagon on April 18 with UFC 249, which will feature a highly-anticipated matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Though the event is currently slated to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the current state of affairs in New York City may force UFC President Dana White to relocate the fight.

US Soccer (USMNT/USWNT) — May at the earliest

USMNT and USWNT games have been canceled for March and April. The men’s team has a game against Honduras planned for June 4, but all of the women’s team’s previously-scheduled games leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been canceled. Whether or not they’ll plan a friendly before the games kick off in July remains to be seen.

MLS — April 14

On March 15, MLS announced it would suspend its season for 30 days, meaning that the league hopes to return by April 14.

NWSL — On schedule

Though the National Women’s Soccer League has suspended its pre-season in accordance with CDC guidelines, the league has yet to postpone the April 18 start of its regular season.

Premier League — April 4

On March 13, the Premier League shareholders unanimously agreed to postpone league play until April 4.

Euro 2020 — June 2021

On March 17, UEFA announced it would be postponing Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021, while the qualifying matches of the tournament that were scheduled for March 2020 will be rescheduled for June 2020.

Champions League — Postponed indefinitely

In the same release, UEFA noted the possibility of changes to the Champions League qualifying rounds in the event of a delayed conclusion to the 2019-2020 season.

Europa League — Postponed indefinitely

Likewise, UEFA noted the possibility of changes to the Europa League qualifying rounds in the event of a delayed conclusion to the 2019-2020 season.

PGA Tour — May 21

The PGA Tour has either canceled or postponed all of its events through May 17, but hopes golfers will be able to tee off again at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, May 21.

The Masters — Postponed indefinitely

The iconic golf event has been postponed indefinitely. Some experts project that it will be rescheduled for the fall, but others – like Jack Nicklaus and Kevin Kisner – think that it’s possible the tournament won’t find its way back on the calendar this year.

Kentucky Derby — September 5

For the first time in 75 years, the Kentucky Derby will not be held in May. Instead, “The Run for the Roses” will be held on September 5, according to WDRB.

NASCAR — May 9

NASCAR has postponed all race events through May 3 with hopes of returning to the track at Martinsville Speedway.

