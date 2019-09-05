Lush is launching a Halloween collection, and it includes everything from ‘shower slime’ to glow-in-the-dark soap

caption The Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb from Lush. source Lush

Arguably the only thing better than eating Halloween candy is stocking up on spooky skin-care products.

On September 13, Lush will be releasing its annual collection of Halloween products. The line includes 12 limited-edition items, all of which are vegan. Prices range between $6.45 and $49.95.

From glow-in-the-dark soap to pumpkin-shaped bath bombs, here’s a look at what to expect from the collection.

The Bewitched Bubble Bar looks just like a black cat.

caption The Bewitched Bubble Bar from Lush. source Lush

When crumbled under water, the product is said to create bubbles and spread a fruit-scented aroma through the room.

Cost: $7.95

This fall, you can replace your typical body wash with Lush’s Boo! Shower Slime.

caption The Boo! Shower Slime from Lush. source Lush

According to Lush, the Boo! Shower Slime is made with “cleansing bamboo-stem extract,” and is said to provide silky and clean skin when scrubbed on.

And don’t let its dark color fool you – the gel is scented to smell like bubblegum.

Cost: $18.95

One soap from Lush’s Halloween-themed collection glows in the dark.

caption The Ghost in Dark Soap from Lush. source Lush

The Ghost in Dark Soap perfectly matches its name – it’s shaped like a ghost and glows when placed in a dark room.

It’s said to tackle “dirt, oil, and dryness” with fair-trade organic cocoa butter, and is scented with “citrus-sweet lemongrass.”

Cost: $7.95

Lush’s Glow Worm Fun product is both cleansing and fun to play with.

caption Lush’s Glow Worm Fun multipurpose product. source Lush

The multipurpose product can be crumbled under water to make a bubble bath, lathered onto the body like a soap, or molded into shapes just for fun.

Like the ghost-shaped soap, this product also glows in the dark. It’s said to smell like lemongrass and bergamot essential oils.

Cost: $6.95

The Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb is perfect for those who don’t like sweet and fruity scents.

caption The Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb from Lush. source Lush

According to Lush, this bath bomb is made with “a spicy herbal blend of patchouli and black pepper oil.” The product was “inspired by the ruler of the pagan Feast of Fools,” and has a green exterior and wine-red interior.

“Just like at the Feast of Fools, when the wine starts to flow, the popping candy crackles and the festivities begin,” Lush said in a press release sent to Insider.

Cost: $7.95

For a less intense scent, however, try the Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb.

caption The Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb from Lush. source Lush

The purple, green, and orange product is made with “warming ginger,” according to Lush, and is scented with “lemon, gardenia, and cinnamon oils.”

Cost: $7.95

The Monsters’ Ball Bath Bomb is one of the most whimsical in the collection.

caption The Monsters’ Ball Bath Bomb from Lush. source Lush

Not only will this product turn your tub pink and purple, but it will also release scents of “sweet neroli” and “fruity lime,” according to Lush.

Cost: $7.95

Of course, Lush didn’t forget about its pumpkin-spice fans.

caption The Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub from Lush. source Lush

While Lush sells lip scrubs all year round, the Pumpkin Spice version is only available in the fall. According to Lush, it’s made with “warming cinnamon and softening organic pumpkin seed butter” to help exfoliate and moisturize.

And because this product is technically edible, Lush also used gardenia, ginger, and clove essential oil to create a pumpkin-spice taste.

Cost: $10.95

According to Lush, the Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar doesn’t actually smell like pumpkins.

caption The Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar from Lush. source Lush

Instead, it’s said to be scented with juniper berry, lime, and grapefruit oils. The glitter seen on the product is also sustainable, as it’s plastic-free.

Cost: $7.95

The most inexpensive product in the collection is the Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb.

caption The Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb from Lush. source Lush

Because this bath bomb is scented with organic pumpkin powder and fragrant cinnamon leaf oil, it’s perfect for the entire fall season – not just Halloween.

It will also turn your bath water into vibrant shades of yellow, orange, and green.

Cost: $6.45

If in need of a Halloween-themed gift, Lush has got you covered.

caption The Pumpkin Gift Set from Lush. source Lush

The Pumpkin Gift Set features four products – the Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb, Lord Of Misrule Bath Bomb, Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar, and Pumpkin Spice Lip Scrub – for a discounted price.

The items are wrapped in a pumpkin-themed bag, which “can be reused as a trick or treat bag,” according to Lush.

Cost: $24.95

A larger gift set, called the Little Box of Horrors, is also available.

caption The Little Box of Horrors gift set from Lush. source Lush

The Halloween-themed box includes the Bewitched Bubble Bar, Lord Of Misrule Bath Bomb, Boo! Shower Slime, Mercury Retrograde Bath Bomb, Monster’s Ball Bath Bomb, and the Glow Worm Fun sudser.

Lush also suggests using the box to store your leftover Halloween candy.

Cost: $49.95