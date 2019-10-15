Lush’s new holiday collection includes everything from candy-cane toothpaste to a shower scrub that looks and smells like cookie dough

caption The Elf Bomb Bomb from Lush. source Lush

Lush has unveiled its 2019 holiday collection of bath bombs, soaps, and other skin-care products.

Products from the line range in price between $3.25 and $32.95, while pre-wrapped kits retail between $10 and $300.

Every product in the collection is vegan, and 75% of the items are sold in stores without packaging.

Some of this year’s stand-out products include the Cookie Dough shower scrub and Candy Cane Toothpaste Jelly.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Winter might be months away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to stock up on holiday-themed skin-care products.

On Tuesday, Lush unveiled its 2019 holiday collection, which is filled with more than 70 vegan products. Individual items range in price between $3.25 and $32.95, though pre-wrapped kits will also be available for prices between $10 and $300. 75% of the products can also be purchased without packaging.

From a candy-cane-scented toothpaste to a shower scrub that smells like cookie dough, here’s a look at some of this year’s standout products.

The Candy Cane Toothpaste Jelly is a festive twist on an everyday product.

caption The Candy Cane Toothpaste Jelly from Lush. source Lush

The toothpaste is packaged in a small pot rather than a tube, and its jelly formula – which is “packed full of menthol crystals” – is also said to stand out.

Cost: $9.95

Two new shimmer bars are available this holiday season.

caption The Let It Glow shimmer bars from Lush. source Lush

The pink Let It Glow bar is scented like bubblegum, while the blue version is said to smell like lavender-tonka and cocoa. Both are said to leave your skin sparkling after applying them.

Cost: $8.95

The Snowman bath-oil tablet is one of Lush’s new products.

caption The Snowman bath-oil tablet from Lush. source Lush

This tablet was designed to soften your skin as it melts in your tub. It’s said to smell of Sicilian lemon and lemon-myrtle oil, and is made with cocoa, shea, and cupuaçu butters.

Cost: $8.95

The Not So Secret Santa bath bomb contains a surprise.

caption The Not So Secret Santa bath bomb from Lush. source Lush

At first glance, this product looks like a standard bath bomb with paper arms, legs, and a Santa hat attached. But as it fizzes underwater, Santa appears.

According to the Lush website, the bath bomb is said to smell like “zingy litsea cubeba and lemon-myrtle fragrance.”

Cost: $5.95

Those looking for a good deal might want to consider the Elf Bomb Bomb.

caption The Elf Bomb Bomb from Lush. source Lush

The Elf Bomb Bomb – made from cinnamon, ginger, and grapefruit – is actually a two-in-one product, as it’s meant to easily split into two pieces.

Cost: $10.95

Fans of Lush’s lip scrubs will want to check out the new Galaxy flavor.

caption The Galaxy lip scrub from Lush. source Lush

According to Lush, the scrub is meant to buff and soften the lips with ingredients like castor sugar, lemon-myrtle oil, jojoba oil, and fair-trade shea butter. It’s also said to taste like raspberry.

Cost: $10.95

The Snow Fairy body spray is one of the most unique products in the line.

caption The Snow Fairy body spray from Lush. source Lush

According to Lush, the spray has a sweet scent and is packaged in a small, portable bottle.

Cost: $29.99

The Cookie Dough shower scrub looks good enough to eat.

caption The Cookie Dough shower scrub from Lush. source Lush

Not only does the bath product look like cookie dough, but it’s said to smell like it too. It’s made with sea salt and granulated sugar.

Cost: $19.95

Lush’s Magic Lamp Fun Kit is one of the most playful products in the collection.

caption It looks like a star is coming out from the end of this kit. source Lush

This product can be used multiple ways: let it melt in your tub, use it as soap, or crumble it underwater to create a bubble bath.

It’s scented with lime, cognac, and wild orange oils, according to Lush.

Cost: $12.95

The Satsuma soap looks almost identical to a real piece of fruit.

caption The Satsuma soap from Lush. source Lush

It’s made with cocoa butter and coconut oil, and is scented with orange, tangerine, and bergamot.

Cost: $8.95

To view the full holiday collection, visit Lush’s website here.