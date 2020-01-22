When to start sleep training your newborn and recommended methods

caption If your baby isn’t sleeping through the night, you might want to sleep train them. source Rawpixel/ Getty Images

Your baby may sleep soundly through the night and have no problems in preschool, daycare, or the like. If that’s the case, then you probably don’t need to worry about sleep training your baby.

If, however, your baby isn’t sleeping through the night, sleep training is a way to help them – and you – get a good night’s sleep. Here’s what you need to know about sleep training your baby.

You can start sleep training around 4 to 6 months after birth

The age to start sleep training varies.

“Infant sleep starts to consolidate to longer stretches at about 4 to 6 months of age, which is considered a good age to start,” says Dr. Katharina Graw-Panzer, MD, a pediatric pulmonologist and sleep specialist at New York-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Another sign that may indicate your baby is ready for sleep training is a change in their usual sleep patterns. If your baby suddenly goes from a good sleeper to a bad one who needs attention multiple times at night, you can consider sleep training. “Sometimes sleep problems arise after the baby was a good sleeper, for example after an illness, travel, or change in the environment,” says Graw-Panzer.

How to sleep train your baby

How to sleep train your baby is up to you. Different sleep training methods will work for different babies. Below are some methods that Graw-Panzer recommends. Start out by trying one of the following methods:

Graduated extinction: This is a common method, where the parent puts the baby to bed while he or she is drowsy, and then leaves the room. “ If the baby cries, caregivers are instructed not to respond for a brief preset time such as 2 to 5 minutes … until the baby falls sleep,” says Graw-Panzer, noting that sleep can improve in a week with this method.

This is a common method, where the parent puts the baby to bed while he or she is drowsy, and then leaves the room. If the baby cries, caregivers are instructed not to respond for a brief preset time such as 2 to 5 minutes … until the baby falls sleep,” says Graw-Panzer, noting that sleep can improve in a week with this method. Cry it out method : This is a stricter method than graduated extinction, where, after checking that the baby isn’t sick or has a wet diaper, you leave your baby alone crying until they fall asleep.

: This is a stricter method than graduated extinction, where, after checking that the baby isn’t sick or has a wet diaper, you leave your baby alone crying until they fall asleep. Extinction with parental presence: This is similar to the cry-out method where parents don’t respond to the baby’s cries, but they remain in the baby’s room until the baby falls asleep.

And then add to that any of these additional approaches:

Bedtime fading : This involves making bedtime earlier by gradually setting it earlier by around 15 minutes every couple of days so it’s more of a slow, natural change.

: This involves making bedtime earlier by gradually setting it earlier by around 15 minutes every couple of days so it’s more of a slow, natural change. Bedtime routines : Set up an activity that the baby can associate with bedtime. For example, diaper changes, PJs, teeth or gum cleaning, or – the classic – a bedtime story.

: Set up an activity that the baby can associate with bedtime. For example, diaper changes, PJs, teeth or gum cleaning, or – the classic – a bedtime story. Scheduled awakenings: This involves keeping track of when your baby normally wakes up in the night and then waking them up about 30 to 45 minutes before then. The idea here is that you’re waking the baby when they’re in deep sleep so that they’ll have an easier time falling back asleep and will be less likely to awake on their own later in the night.

Whether or not you should sleep train your baby

Some babies simply don’t need sleep training, as they are “good sleepers,” especially as they mature. Cultural differences regarding sleep practices and parental expectations also play a role.

However, if you’re thinking about sleep training it can be confusing. Because oftentimes parents feel strongly about whether, or not, to sleep train their baby.

Some parents may worry that it will strain their relationship with their baby. However, a 2016 study published in the journal Pediatrics showed that sleep training doesn’t have negative effects on the relationship between parents and baby, or on the baby’s emotions.

Researchers have also found that sleep training is not dangerous to the baby’s health and can actually be beneficial. For example, in a 2017 systematic review published in Nature and Science of Sleep, researchers reviewed ten separate sleep studies and reported a positive correlation between sleep and overall cognitive development, including memory, language, and executive function.

Additionally, poor sleep can have negative effects on cognitive development, making a case for sleep training. “[Insufficient sleep] has a negative effect on mood regulation, attention, and behavior as well as on health and overall quality of life,” says Graw-Panzer.

When it comes down to it, sleep training is not one size fits all. If you choose to try it, you may have to experiment with different methods to see what works best for you as a parent and for your baby, until the whole family can sleep easy.

Related stories about newborn care: