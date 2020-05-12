The ‘Hamilton’ musical is getting released early on Disney Plus

caption A professional recording of “Hamilton” will hit Disney Plus on July 3, 2020. source Joan Marcus

Disney is moving up the release of the “Hamilton” movie by over a year.

A recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical will now arrive on Disney Plus on July 3, 2020.

That’s 15 months before its planned theatrical release on October 15, 2021.

The film is a professional recording of the Broadway show, edited together from three performances by the original cast members in 2016.

Hamilton became a smash hit upon its official Broadway debut in 2015, going on to win 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Pulitzer Prize.

Thomas Kail, the show’s director, shot three live performances by the original Broadway cast back in 2016. The footage was later edited together into one recording.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought ‘Hamilton’ to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney Plus for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

It’s only a matter of time… Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’ – an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love, and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” Robert A. Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, added.

Since the theatrical release of “In the Heights” (the film adaptation of another Miranda musical) was recently delayed from June 26, 2020, to July 18, 2021, the opportunity for fans of the auteur to stream “Hamilton” is a welcome one.

“Hamilton” became one of Broadway’s biggest hits upon its official debut in 2015, going on to win 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Pulitzer Prize.