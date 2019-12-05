When Trump is done using something or doesn’t want it anymore he just drops it on the floor, former housekeeper claims

Two undocumented migrants who worked as the president’s personal housekeepers at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey have spoken to The Washington Post about the experience.

They revealed the exacting instructions they had to follow to cater to the president’s monarch-like whims and preferences.

According to the report when the president is done with something – like a piece of clothing or newspaper – he simply throws it on the floor.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former housekeepers for President Donald Trump have revealed some of the pressures of working for the Trump household, and the behind-closed doors quirks of the president and first family.

Two housekeepers – Sandra Diaz and Victorina Morales – described to The Washington Post working as Trump’s housekeepers at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, as undocumented migrants.

According to the pair, when Trump is done with things like newspapers or clothes he simply throws them on the floor, expecting someone else to pick up after him.

“Trump decided when he wanted something discarded. When that happened, with clothes or newspapers, he would toss them on the floor,” according to the report.

But anyone trying to anticipate when the president might have finished with something might be in trouble.

“His housekeepers quickly learned not to throw out his soap even if it had worn down to the tiniest sliver,” the Post’s story said.

Both women had said they had been prompted to speak out as Trump stepped up his rhetoric against undocumented migrants.

Other details in the story show Trump’s fastidious instructions, with staff instructed to ensure that there were six ironed tennis shirts, pairs of slacks and boxer shorts in his closet daily – and plentiful supplies of the president’s favorite cosmetic face cream.

The president liked his burgers well-done, and his Diet Coke in a glass bottle with a straw no-one had touched.

In a statement to the Post, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham denounced the story as tabloid gossip.

“The assertions made for this story are not only false, they are a disgusting attempt at invading the privacy of the First Family,” Grisham told the publication.

“This is not journalism – it is fabricated tabloid trash.”

WOW Trump doesn't know how to close an umbrella He just dropped it outside pic.twitter.com/28GmnMLXoE — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) October 27, 2018

Diaz and Morales’ description of Trump discarding possessions bears a striking resemblance to an incident caught on camera in October 2018, in which the president ascended stairs on to Air Force One carrying an umbrella.

Once at the top instead of folding the umbrella, he simply dropped it on the floor leaving it for someone to pick it up.