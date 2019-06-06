The top 18 states rich millennials are moving to

- source
- Rich American millennials are making moves.
- SmartAsset recently ranked the top states rich millennials are moving to.
- As it turns out, rich millennials favor coastal states, but aren’t fans of northeastern states.
Rich millennials are on the move.
SmartAsset recently used data from the IRS 2015 to 2016 tax year to take a look at the states wealthy millennials are moving to. It defined rich millennials as those individuals younger than 35 who have an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more. SmartAsset ranked each state by net migration, which it determined by subtracting the number of millennials moving out of the state from the number of millennials moving into the state.
Turns out, rich millennials crave a coastal lifestyle – seven of the top 10 states millennials are moving to are on the East Coast or West Coast. And the northeast isn’t popular among rich millennials: Only four states in the region – New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont – rank among the top states rich millennials are moving to.
Below, see the top 18 states attracting rich millennials. We arrived at this list by including all states in SmartAsset’s findings that have a positive net migration – the states more rich millennials are moving into than out of.
18. Kansas — Wichita, Kansas, has been undergoing a downtown renovation in the past decade, attracting urban-dwelling millennials.
Number of millennials moved in: 1,201
Number of millennials moved out: 1,195
Net migration: 6
Source: Smart Growth America, The Wichita Eagle
17. Vermont — Vermont recently offered Americans up to $10,000 to move to the state and work remotely.
Number of millennials moved in: 232
Number of millennials moved out: 200
Net migration: 32
Source: CNN
16. Hawaii — The Aloha State is a science hub, conducting much of the nation’s climate and astronomy research.
Number of millennials moved in: 647
Number of millennials moved out: 605
Net migration: 42
Source: SmartAsset
15. Montana — Montana yields many opportunities for entrepreneurs and is close to nature, providing a lifestyle many can’t find in big cities.
Number of millennials moved in: 371
Number of millennials moved out: 312
Net migration: 59
Source: ABC Fox Montana
14. Maine — Through its Educational Opportunity Tax Credit program, Maine helps college graduate residents pay off their student debt.
Number of millennials moved in: 361
Number of millennials moved out: 264
Net migration: 97
Source: Bustle
13. New Hampshire — New Hampshire is attractive, in part, to young adults because of its low unemployment rates.
Number of millennials moved in: 913
Number of millennials moved out: 747
Net migration: 166
Source: New Hampshire Union Leader
12. Idaho — Idaho Falls is attracting millennials with its restaurant scene and recreational activities.
Number of millennials moved in: 614
Number of millennials moved out: 398
Net migration: 216
Source: Local News 8
11. Georgia — Atlanta has a strong start-up scene, and the city has the third-largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in the country, from Coca Cola and Delta to Home Depot and Porsche.
Number of millennials moved in: 3,834
Number of millennials moved out: 3,525
Net migration: 309
Source: Inc
10. New Jersey — Located across the Hudson River from New York City, New Jersey offers a more affordable housing alternative for those who work in the city.
Number of millennials moved in: 6,543
Number of millennials moved out: 6,197
Net migration: 346
Source: App
9. Tennessee — Nashville has become a top city for new college grads, thanks to its growing tech industry and affordable cost of living.
Number of millennials moved in: 2,423
Number of millennials moved out: 2,033
Net migration: 390
Source: Biz Journals, WKRN
8. South Carolina — Charleston was hailed as a “millennial magnet” by USA Today because of its start-up economy and arts and restaurant scene.
Number of millennials moved in: 1,695
Number of millennials moved out: 1,392
Net migration: 573
Source: USA Today
7. North Carolina — Raleigh and Charlotte, with their plentiful job opportunities and high pay, are major attractions for millennials.
Number of millennials moved in: 4,572
Number of millennials moved out: 3,786
Net migration: 786
Source: The News & Observer
6. Oregon — Portland has many neighborhoods, a relatively affordable cost of living, and a booming economy. The city offers plenty of jobs with high salaries away from the competition elsewhere on the West Coast.
Number of millennials moved in: 2,190
Number of millennials moved out: 1,304
Net migration: 886
Source: Business Insider
5. Florida — Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa are hot cities for millennials; the latter has been dubbed a “city-on-the-rise” for its beach proximity, low unemployment rate, and beer scene.
Number of millennials moved in: 6,014
Number of millennials moved out: 5,114
Net migration: 900
Source: 10 News, Curbed, Jacksonville.com
4. Colorado — Millennials have been flocking to Denver for its numerous high-paying jobs, reasonable commutes, and activities. It also gets 300 days of sunshine a year.
Number of millennials moved in: 4,369
Number of millennials moved out: 2,863
Net migration: 1,506
Source: Denver Post, SmartAsset
3. Texas — Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston have become magnets for millennials looking to work for small businesses.
Number of millennials moved in: 10,890
Number of millennials moved out: 9,012
Net migration: 1,878
Source: Chron
2. Washington — Home to Amazon and Microsoft headquarters, the Seattle metro area is a thriving tech center.
Number of millennials moved in: 5,729
Number of millennials moved out: 3,809
Net migration: 1,920
Source: The New York Times
1. California — Silicon Valley draws millennials looking to work in the tech industry. And with plenty of national parks and beaches, California has plenty to offer outdoors.
Number of millennials moved in: 17,245
Number of millennials moved out: 13,648
Net migration: 3,597
Source: SmartAsset