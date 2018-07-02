WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The 1999 U.S. Women’s National Team

Brandon Wiggins, Business Insider US
Brandi Chastain's iconic celebration after hitting the winning penalty kick.

Reuters

The 1999 Women’s World Cup remains one of the most seminal sporting events in American history.

The United States Women’s National Team, playing on home soil, in front of a packed crowd at the Rose Bowl in California, gave women’s soccer a match for the ages against China, one that went all the way to penalty kicks. U.S. goalkeeper Briana Scurry came up with a crucial save on China’s third penalty kick, clearing the way for Brandi Chastain to clinch the World Cup trophy with a successful penalty kick.

The image of Chastain celebrating on the field afterward has since become one of the most iconic in women’s sports. And with Tuesday being the anniversary of the U.S. victory, now is the perfect time to look back on the women who participated in that legendary match.

Carla Overbeck was a defender and the captain of the 1999 team, as well as a seasoned veteran who had already won one Women’s World Cup, in 1991. She made the first penalty kick.

Elsa/Getty Images

Overbeck finished her career with over 150 caps for the U.S.W.N.T. is currently an Assistant Coach for the Duke Blue Devils Women’s Soccer team.

Joy Fawcett was a defender and another veteran of the 1991 World Cup team. She made the second penalty kick.

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Fawcett racked up well over 200 caps total for the U.S.W.N.T. She is currently an assistant for the U.S. Deaf Women’s National Team.

Photo courtesy of Fox 11 Los Angeles

Kristine Lilly was a midfielder and another long-time veteran of the U.S.W.N.T., having played on the 1991 World Cup team. She made the third penalty kick.

Vincent Laforet/Getty Images

Lilly went on to set the all-time U.S.W.N.T. record for caps. She remains active in the game, has her own academy, and also founded Team First Soccer Academy with teammates from 1999, Mia Hamm and Tisha Venturini Hoch.

Former U.S. women’s soccer player Kristine Lilly being inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Soccer

The talisman of the U.S.W.N.T., Hamm was a forward who had already been a member of the 1991 and 1996 teams and scored over a hundred international goals. She made the fourth penalty kick.

Elsa/Getty Images

Hamm retired in 2004. At the time, she held the record for most international goals scored in women’s soccer, and still holds the record for U.S.W.N.T. She currently sits on the advisory board of A.S. Roma, and is also a part of the ownership group of LAFC in MLS.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Brandi Chastain was a U.S.W.N.T. veteran, a member of the 1991 World Cup team, and a defender who hit the winning penalty kick. Her subsequent celebration has become one of the defining images of women’s soccer.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Chastain, who retired from the U.S.W.N.T. in 2004, remains one of the most decorated players in the team’s history. She returned to the public eye recently when a rather un-flattering plaque of hers went viral, but she handled it like a total pro.

Briana Scurry was the starting goalkeeper for the U.S.W.N.T. She came up with a crucial save during the penalty shoot-out to help clinch the World Cup win.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Scurry retired from the U.S.W.N.T. in 2008. She has since become a speaker and an advocate for concussion awareness in sports.

Photo courtesy of Briana Scurry

Julie Foudy was a central midfielder and long-time veteran of the U.S.W.N.T., having played on the 1991 World Cup team. She played the entirety of the final.

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Foudy is currently a writer and analyst for ESPN.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Kate Sobrero was a defender and relatively new addition to the U.S.W.N.T., having first been capped the previous year. She played the entirety of the final.

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

She retired from the U.S.W.N.T. in 2010, with just over 200 caps. She currently works as a broadcaster for ESPN.

Tiffeny Milbrett was a forward and long-time veteran of the U.S.W.N.T. She played virtually all of the final, being subbed off late in extra time.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

She went on to reach 200 caps and 100 goals for the U.S.W.N.T. She has since gotten involved with coaching at the youth level.

Photo courtesy of the National Soccer Hall of Fame

Michelle Akers was already an icon of women’s soccer by this point, having won the Golden Boot at the 1991 World Cup. However, she was substituted out of the final at the start of extra time.

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Akers retired not long after the World Cup. She remains one of the most decorated players of all time, and was named “Player of the Century” by FIFA in 2000. She is also an avid supporter of horse rescue programs.

Photo courtesy of Fox Soccer

Cindy Parlow was a forward who was substituted out in the second half.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

She retired from international soccer in 2006. She later briefly coached the Portland Thorns in NWSL for a time.

Photo courtesy of the National Soccer Hall of Fame

Shannon MacMillan was the U.S.W.N.T. ‘super-sub,’ fittingly she came on for Parlow in the second half of the final.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

MacMillan has since been elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Currently, she is the executive director of a youth soccer club, and has joined an ownership group attempting to bring MLS to San Diego.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Soccer

Sara Whalen was a midfielder who came on for Michelle Akers in extra time.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Injuries derailed her career not long after, but she did go on to run the New York City Marathon, and is currently a psychologist.

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Tisha Venturini was a midfielder and a former member of the 1996 Olympics team who came on late in extra time for Tiffeny Milbrett.

Al Bello/Getty Images

She founded and helps run Team First Soccer Academy alongside fellow former 1999 U.S.W.N.T. players Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly.

Photo courtesy of the Charlotte Post

Tony DiCicco had already been the U.S.W.N.T. head coach for five years by the time of the 1999 World Cup, and led the team to a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics.

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

DiCicco left the U.S.W.N.T. coaching job after 1999, but remained involved with the game and the U.S. Soccer Federation. He passed away in 2017.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Soccer