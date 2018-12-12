Here’s where you can still buy Apple’s incredibly popular and hard-to-find Airpods this holiday season

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Apple AirPods are proving elusive this holiday season.

The only two sites where you can still buy them online in time for Christmas are Best Buy and the Apple Store.

Best Buy’s product page says they’re “getting more soon” and that there are no Airpods “available for in-store pickup within 250 miles of Union Square (my current location).” Airpods orders are “expected to ship by Monday, December 17” for those in the New York City area. Other US zip codes may fare better in terms of their in-store pickup options.

The moral of the story: If you want to have a pair of Airpods shipped to you before Christmas, buy them right now.

If you have your heart set on gifting a pair of Apple AirPods this holiday season and haven’t already bought it, you’d better place your order soon.

The totally wireless earbuds are prime for holiday gifting and already sold out at most stores that carry them – the exceptions being the Apple Store and Best Buy.

The AirPods look a lot like the EarPods that come with every iPhone purchase, but they’re entirely cordless. They pair with devices like iPhones, iPads, and even the Apple TV, and they charge up inside their case.

I tried them and fell in love with their design despite initially assuming I wouldn’t like it.

source Best Buy

The Apple Store’s product page for the Airpods gives me the choice of ordering online and having them shipped to me, or picking them up in a store near me in downtown Manhattan. Standard delivery is free and express delivery is $8; at the time of publication, both delivery options should get the Airpods to me well before Christmas.

Best Buy’s product page says they’re “getting more [Airpods] soon” and that there are no Airpods “available for in-store pickup within 250 miles of Union Square (my current location).” Online Airpods orders are “expected to ship by Monday, December 17” for those in the New York City area, which means they should still get to me before it’s too late. Other US zip codes may fare better in terms of their in-store pickup options.

This is all to say you should not sit on this information for long before buying since I fully expect the AirPods to sell out by Christmas.