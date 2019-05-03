Where to buy Beyond Meat’s now-famous burger and tacos

caption Beyond Meat is sold at grocers including Giant, Safeway, and Harris Teeter. source Facebook/Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat stormed onto the public markets this week with the biggest-popping IPO in nearly two decades.

If you’re wondering what the now-famous Beyond Burger tastes like, there are a number of grocery stores and restaurants that are selling the burger as well as other Beyond products including sausages and taco fillings.

Grocery stores selling Beyond products include Giant, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Natural Grocers, Jewel-Osco, Food Lion, and Mariano’s, according to Beyond Meat’s website.

Restaurants selling the meatless products include TGI Fridays, BurgerFi, Bareburger, A&W, Carl’s Jr., Veggie Grill, and Del Taco.

To celebrate its IPO, Beyond Meat is offering free or discounted items across almost all of its products.

Here are all the deals: