14 unique Easter eggs that will appeal to everyone, from chocolate to cheese lovers

With a crunchy chocolate shell and hollow center, an Easter egg is a classic springtime treat.

Recently, numerous brands have put their own spin on the popular candy, from Waitrose & Partners’s dark-chocolate “avocado” egg to Hotel Chocolat’s 11-inch tall “ostrich” egg.

Ahead of Easter this year, here are 14 unconventional Easter eggs that adventurous eaters will love.

Williams-Sonoma’s Pastel Easter Egg Truffles come nestled in their own crate.

caption This treat will add a decadent touch to any Easter brunch. source William Sonoma

Designed to look like speckled eggs, these Knipschildt truffles are made with candy shells and silky ganache interiors.

The yellow eggs are filled with dark-chocolate ganache and flavored with passion fruit; the pink eggs are filled with dark-chocolate ganache; and the blue ones are filled with white-chocolate coconut ganache.

You can get these truffles on William Sonoma’s website for $39.95.

MOO FREE offers two vegan, dairy-free Easter eggs on Amazon.

caption These eggs are made with dairy-free “milk” chocolate. source moo free

The brand’s Bunnycomb Easter Egg combines vegan-friendly honeycomb toffee with a hard shell that mimics milk chocolate.

The company also makes a vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and casein-free variety called Cheeky Orange Easter Eggs by infusing orange oil into its milk-chocolate substitute.

At the time of writing, both products are available on Amazon for $7.49 and $7.61 respectively, but there are even more Easter-themed offerings on the company’s website.

UK retailer Marks & Spencer is selling a Prosecco-infused milk-chocolate egg for the holiday.

caption Some brands have made Easter treats more boozy. source Marks & Spencer

The Prosecco egg, or “Proseggo,” is flavored with the bubbly beverage as well as a hint of raspberry, blackcurrant, and salt. It’s available for just £5 (about $6.56 in US dollars) at UK supermarket Marks & Spencer.

Prosecco enthusiasts may also want to check out Buttermilk’s Strawberry Bellini Fudge egg.

caption The egg is filled with Buttermilk’s Strawberry Bellini fudge. source Amazon

Available on Amazon for $39.99 at the time of writing, the egg’s shell is made of white chocolate infused with strawberry pieces. The treat is filled with Buttermilk’s Strawberry Bellini fudge, which is made with Prosecco and popping candy, among other ingredients.

Hotel Chocolat sells an 11-inch tall “ostrich” egg that you can fill with chocolate candies.

caption A unique gift for chocolate lovers. source Hotel Chocolat

According to Hotel Chocolat’s website, the company measured a real ostrich egg to create this confection. Its Ostrich Easter Egg is made with milk chocolate, cookies, puffed rice, and feuilletine.

The treat, which costs £80 (just under $105), also comes with a tray of 27 chocolate treats that you can fill the large egg with.

You can get a giant edible “ostrich” egg from Aldi, too.

caption The egg reportedly weighs 800 grams, or about 1.76 pounds. source Aldi

Aldi’s Moser Roth Giant Ostrich Egg is made of white chocolate and caramel. While the candy retails for £14.99 (about $19.67), some people have been reselling them for £25 (about $32.81) on eBay UK, according to the Daily Mirror.

Throw it back to the Mesozoic Era with this “dinosaur” egg.

caption These eclectic eggs are made from white chocolate. source Slattery

UK-based chocolatier Slattery makes all kinds of Easter eggs, but its beautiful, white-chocolate dinosaur eggs stand out from the pack. You can purchase one for £8.95 (about $11.74) on the company’s website.

Oreo makes a milk-chocolate egg filled with creme and Oreo cookie pieces.

caption A new twist on a classic snack. source Amazon

You can find these candy eggs on Amazon from various vendors at a range of prices starting at $10.99.

Aldi UK has unveiled an Easter “egg” made from ruby chocolate.

caption This Easter “egg” doesn’t look or taste like its chocolate counterparts. source ALDI

As the latest discovery in the world of cocoa, ruby chocolate is said to taste fruity and smooth, nothing like other chocolate variations.

Aldi UK is capitalizing on this recent food trend with its Specially Selected Exquisite Ruby Heist, which costs £12.99 (about $17.05), and is shaped like a giant gemstone.

London-based food-delivery service Deliveroo is selling a two-pound dragon egg inspired by “Game of Thrones.”

caption These look a bit like Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon eggs. source Deliveroo

The final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres on Sunday, April 14.

In celebration, Deliveroo will offer white-chocolate “dragon” eggs, inspired by the hit show, to customers in London, Manchester, and Leeds for one week from April 14 to Easter Sunday on April 21. The eggs cost just £0.80p ($1.05) in honor of the series’ eighth and final season.

Mars makes a Bounty Easter egg filled with coconut shavings.

caption The egg also comes with one Bounty milk-chocolate bar and one dark-chocolate bar. source Tesco

This treat is the perfect holiday gift for any coconut lover in your life. It’s available at UK grocery store Tesco for just £8 (about $10.50).

UK supermarket Sainsbury’s sells Easter eggs made entirely out of cheese.

caption Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses’ cheddar-cheese eggs are soft and creamy. source Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses

If you’re not a sweets person, you may want to try Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses’ Cheesalicious Easter Egg. The egg is made of soft, creamy cheddar cheese and can be purchased in Sainsbury’s stores and on Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses’ website for £5 ($6.56).

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses also makes a blue-cheese Easter egg.

caption The Blacksticks Blue egg is also available at Sainsbury’s. source Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses

Like the company’s Cheesalicious Easter Egg, you can get this creamy, tangy treat at Sainsbury’s stores or on Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses’ website for £5 ($6.56).

Waitrose & Partners makes dark-chocolate Easter eggs that look like avocados.

caption The middle of the “avocado” is made with white chocolate. source Waitrose

According to Waitrose & Partners, these eggs became the supermarket’s fastest-selling Easter egg ever when they were first released in 2018.

Waitrose & Partners brought back the sweet treat for Easter this year, and this time, you can get them in miniature form, too.

The original Dark-Chocolate Avocado Easter Egg is available for £8 (about $10.50), while the mini versions can be purchased individually for £2 (about $2.62) or in a pack of three for £4 (about $5.25).