Netflix recently released the thriller “Bird Box,” which was inspired by the book of the same name.

The film stars Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, and other recognizable actors.

Prior to starring in “Bird Box,” Sandra Bullock has starred in many films including “Ocean’s 8” and “Miss Congeniality.”

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Netflix’s original apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic thriller, “Bird Box,” was released less than a month ago, but it’s already generated nonstop buzz. Between the memes, the fan theories, and Netflix’s tweeting that 45 million people watched the film in the first week, it’s clear that this movie isn’t going anywhere, and it might be partially due to the film’s star-studded cast.

Of course, what drew many viewers to the movie was Sandra Bullock in the starring role, but she’s not the only big name who helped bring “Bird Box” to life. In fact, you might be familiar with cast members’ former movie and TV show roles.

Here’s where you might recognize the cast of “Bird Box” from.

Sandra Bullock played Malorie.

caption She was recently in “Ocean’s 8.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In “Bird Box,” Sandra Bullock took on the role of Malorie, a pregnant woman who sought refuge in a house full of strangers and later found herself rowing down rapids with two children as they tried to find sanctuary, but it was hardly her first starring gig.

Over the span of Bullock’s 20-year career, she’s been well-known for her roles in “Miss Congeniality,” “Gravity,” “Speed,” and “The Proposal,” among many other films.

Trevante Rhodes played Tom.

Opposite Bullock, Trevante Rhodes played Tom, one of the survivors who eventually falls in love with Malorie and helps her and the children survive.

You might recognize Rhodes from his roles in movies like “Moonlight” and the “Predator.” He was also in Jay-Z’s music video for “Family Feud.”

John Malkovich played Douglas.

caption He starred in “Being John Malkovich.” source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Although John Malkovich’s Douglas was rough around the edges, he wanted the best for the other survivors, even if it meant tempting his own fate.

Boasting a long career of his own, Malkovich has starred in many movies, most notably “Being John Malkovich.” Also on his resume are roles in “In The Line of Fire” and “Dangerous Liasons.” Currently, he’s filming a new TV series called “The New Pope.”

Sarah Paulson played Jessica.

caption She’s had recurring roles in the “American Horror Story” series. source Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images

Jessica’s time on-screen in “Bird Box” may have been brief, but she definitely made an impact, especially since, for many, Sarah Paulson was a very recognizable actor in the film.

Paulson is best known for her recurring roles in “American Horror Story,” but she has also starred in shows like “American Crime Story.” Paulson also recently starred alongside Bullock in “Oceans 8” – and fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” may recognize her for her guest-starring role as a young Ellis Grey.

Jacki Weaver played Cheryl.

caption She was recently in “The Silver Linings Playbook.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In “Bird Box,” Jacki Weaver played Cheryl, one of the survivors whose quick-thinking helped to save some people in the house. But before she was in the movie, Weaver was known for her roles in “The Silver Linings Playbook” and “The Five-Year Engagement.”

Rosa Salazar played Lucy.

Rosa Salazar’s played Lucy, who betrayed her fellow survivors to be with Felix.

You might recognize Salazar from the “Maze Runner” series or her role as Zoe in NBC’s “Parenthood.”

Danielle MacDonald played Olympia.

For fans of Netflix original films, Danielle MacDonald is already a familiar face, and not just because her character, Olympia, was partially responsible for the downfall of almost all of the core survivors in the house.

Most recently, MacDonald starred as the main character in “Dumplin'” opposite Jennifer Aniston, and before that, she had guest- starring roles on shows like “Glee,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and “American Horror Story.”

Lil Rel Howery played Charlie.

caption He was recently in “Get Out.” source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Charlie may not have been the bravest survivor, but he made his actions count when it came to helping everyone else survive. Other than “Bird Box,” Lil Rel Howery’s most memorable role is in “Get Out,” where he played TSA agent Rod Williams.

Howery has also starred in “Tag” and had a recurring role on “Insecure.”

Tom Hollander played Gary.

caption He was recently in “About Time.” source John Phillips/Getty Images

Tom Hollander’s character, Gary, definitely stirred things up when Olympia let him into the house.

You may recognize Hollander from “Bohemian Rhapsody” or “About Time,” or from his roles on TV shows like “The Night Manager” and “American Dad.”

Machine Gun Kelly played Felix.

caption He’s also known for his music. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Although Machine Gun Kelly may be best known for his music (and his somewhat recent feud with Eminem), “Bird Box” wasn’t his first acting role. He’s also starred as Wesley in “Roadies,” and appeared in “The Land” and “Beyond the Lights.”

BD Wong played Greg.

caption He played Dr. Wu in “Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty

BD Wong’s played Greg in “Bird Box” and although he didn’t last long, his performance certainly made an impact.

You might recognize Wong from his role as Dr. Wu in “Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom” and “Jurassic World.” Since 2015, he’s also starred as Whiterose in “Mr. Robot.”

Vivien Lyra Blair played Girl.

In the second half of “Bird Box,” Vivien Lyra Blair played Girl (later named after her birth mother, Olympia) as she traveled with Malorie to find sanctuary. She may only be 5 years old, but she’s already starred in “Band Aid and “Waco.”

Julian Edwards played Boy.

6-year-old Julian Edwards played Boy (whose name later became Tom), but “Bird Box” wasn’t his first role. You might remember him from Hulu’s “Runaways” or his guest-starring role in “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.”

Parminder Nagra played Dr. Lapham.

At the beginning of “Bird Box,” Nagra appeared as Dr. Lapham, Malorie’s OBGYN, and she later reappeared at the end of the film.

You might recognize her from “Bend It Like Beckham,” “13 Reasons Why,” and her role as Meera on “The Blacklist.”

