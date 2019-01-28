caption The cast of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” features some big names in Hollywood. source Neilson Barnard / Staff

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” premiered on January 27 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The movie stars Zac Efron as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

The cast also includes Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, and other stars.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” premiered on January 27 at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The movie features Zac Efron as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy who assaulted and killed more than 30 women. The story unfolds from the view of Bundy’s girlfriend Liz Kendall who is portrayed by Lily Collins. Efron and Collins are part of a large cast that you may recognize from other films and television shows.

Here’s where you might recognize the cast of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” from.

Zac Efron plays Ted Bundy.

caption Zac Efron frequently appears in comedies like “Neighbors.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” Efron plays the serial killer Ted Bundy. You may remember him as Troy Bolton in “High School Musical.” Efron also starred in the 2017 films “Baywatch” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Lily Collins plays Liz Kendall.

Collins plays Bundy’s girlfriend, Liz Kendall, based on his real-life girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” She is best known for her Golden-Globe nominated role in “Rules Don’t Apply” and her roles in the fantasy films “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” and “Mirror Mirror.”

John Malkovich plays Edward Cowart.

caption John Malkovich has been a big name in Hollywood for years. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Malkovich is Edward Cowart, the Dade County Circuit Court Judge that presided over Bundy’s case. Malkovich has a long film history in Hollywood with popular roles in “Being John Malkovich,” “In The Line of Fire” and “Dangerous Liaisons.”

Jim Parsons plays Larry Simpson.

caption Jim Parsons has been in the acting world since 2002. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Parsons plays Florida Prosecutor Larry Simpson in the film. He is best known for his role as Sheldon Cooper in the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”

Angela Sarafyan plays Joanna.

caption Angela Sarafyan had her big break with “Westworld.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarafyan plays Joanna, who was friends with Bundy’s girlfriend. Sarafyan is known for her roles as Tia in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” and Clementine Pennyfeather on HBO’s “Westworld.”

Jeffrey Donovan plays John O’Connell.

caption Jeffrey Donovan also starred in “Hitch.” source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Donovan plays Utah Defense Attorney John O’Connell in the film. You might recognize him from the series “Burn Notice” and “Shut Eye.”

Grace Victoria Cox plays Carol Daronch.

caption Grace Victoria Cox is only 23 years old. source Michael Loccisano / Staff/GettyImages

Cox plays survivor Carol Daronch who was attacked by Bundy. She has also starred in the television series “Under the Dome” and “Heathers.”

Kaya Scodelario plays Carole Ann Boone.

caption Kaya Scodelario is perhaps most well known for playing Effie on “Skins.” source David M. Benett / Contributor

In “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” Scodelario is Bundy’s ex-wife Carole Ann Boone. You might remember her from the TV show “Skins” or the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Haley Joel Osment plays Jerry Thompson.

caption Haley Joel Osment has been acting since he was a child. source Daniel Boczarski / Stringer/GettyImages

Osment plays Detective Jerry Thompson, but you may remember him from his roles as a young child in “The Sixth Sense” or “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.”

Dylan Baker plays David Yokum.

caption Dylan Baker gained recognition for his roles in “Happiness” and “The Good Wife.” source Jim Spellman / Contributor

Baker plays the Utah Prosecutor David Yokum in the film. He is known for his roles in “The Good Wife,” “Damages” and “Homeland.”

Terry Kinney plays Mike Fisher.

caption Terry Kinney is also a theater director. source Roy Rochlin / Contributor

Kinney portrays Detective Mike Fisher in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” You may have seen him in the film “Mile 22” or “November Criminals.”

James Hetfield plays Bob Hayward.

caption Hetfield has also tried his hand at writing with “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return” on his resume. source NBC / Contributor/GettyImages

Hetfield plays Officer Bob Hayward who arrested Bundy in Utah. This is Hetfield’s acting debut because he is best known for being a musician and singer in the heavy metal band Metallica.

Brian Geraghty plays Dan Dowd.

caption Brian Geraghty is also on “Boardwalk Empire.” source Michael Bezjian / Contributor

Geraghty portrays Florida Public Defender Dowd in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” You may remember him from “The Hurt Locker” and “Flight.”