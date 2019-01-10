Here’s where you might recognize the cast of ‘You’ from

caption “You” stars a lot of familiar faces. source Getty/Bryan Bedder

“You” first aired on Lifetime in 2018 and it recently got picked up by Netflix.

The series stars familiar faces like Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, and Shay Mitchell.

Badgley is well-known for his role in “Gossip Girl” and Lail was recently in “Once Upon A Time.”

Ever since “You” started streaming on Netflix, people haven’t stopped talking about it. From the suspense to all the unexpected twists and turns, audiences can’t get enough of the show.

Part of the fun of “You” is the amazing cast, which is stacked with cameos from huge stars like John Stamos and other stars you’ve probably seen in some of your favorite movies and TV shows.

Here’s where you may have seen a few of the “You” actors from before.

Penn Badgley is most known for playing Dan Humphrey on the popular CW show “Gossip Girl.”

caption He’s well-known for his role in “Gossip Girl.” source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Many of us recognize Penn Badgley from his iconic role in “Gossip Girl.” In addition to his role in “GG,” Badgley also had roles in romantic comedies like “Easy A” and “John Tucker Must Die.”

Elizabeth Lail, who plays Beck, rose to fame after her role in ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

caption Lail played Anna in “Once Upon a Time.” source JB Lacroix/Getty

Before “You,” Elizabeth Lail was most known as Princess Anna on the adventure fantasy show “Once Upon a Time,” but she’s also starred in a movie that’s equally as creepy as “You,” called “Unintended.”

You may have seen Luca Padovan, who plays Paco, on the CW show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

caption This isn’t Padovan’s first acting role. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Luca Padovan has made an appearance on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” as Rebecca’s half-brother, Tucker Bunch. Before that, he was the voice of Jett on the children’s TV show, “Super Wings!”

Zach Cherry, who plays Joe’s coworker Ethan, has had a number of cameos in films and TV shows.

caption He’s in the NBC show “I Feel Bad.” source Vivian Zink/NBC

Zach Cherry appeared in films like “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Unsane,” as well as TV shows like HBO’s “Crashing” and “Divorce,” and the TBS show “Search Party.” He also played Norman on the NBC show “I Feel Bad.”

Shay Mitchell plays Peach Salinger and is best known for her role as Emily Fields on “Pretty Little Liars.”

caption This isn’t Mitchell’s first time in a thriller. source Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Shay Mitchell is quite well-versed in playing characters in disturbing situations. After “You,” she also starred in the horror film “The Possession of Hannah Grace.”

Hari Nef, who plays Blythe, can be seen in Amazon Prime’s “Transparent” and HBO’s “Camping.”

caption Nef has been in a few other series. source Getty/Presley Anne

Hari Nef stole the show in her role as Blythe in “You,” so if you need more of her, you can find her as Gittel in the Prime Original “Transparent” or as Bex in the action-comedy film “Assassination Nation.”

John Stamos plays Dr. Nicky, and is best known for his role on the beloved sitcom “Full House.”

caption Stamos had a beard in “You.” source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

We all know John Stamos as Uncle Jesse on “Full House,” for which he reprised his role in the Netflix reboot, “Fuller House.” Stamos has also been on a number of other shows, from “ER” and “Grandfathered” to USA’s “Necessary Roughness.”

Daniel Cosgrove, who plays Ron, has had several roles on hit soap operas.

caption Cosgrove has been in a few hit soap operas. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Daniel Cosgrove has had roles as Chris Hughes on the CBS soap “As the World Turns” and as Scott Chandler on the ABC soap “All My Children,” which makes him perfect to play the dysfunctional and terrifying boyfriend in “You.”

Mark Blum plays the bookshop owner Mr. Mooney and he has been in a number of other films and TV shows, like the Prime Original, “Mozart In the Jungle.”

caption Blum has been in multiple films. source Getty/Brian Killium

While Mark Blum is most recently known as Union Bob in “Mozart In the Jungle,” he’s also been in a number of well-known films like “Crocodile Dundee,” “Desperately Seeking Susan,” and “Shattered Glass.”

Victoria Cartagena, who plays Claudia, has had roles on hit TV shows such as “Gotham” and “Manifest.”

caption Cartagena has been in “Gotham.” source Getty/Frazer Harrison

You may have recognized Victoria Cartagena from her role as Renee Montoya on FOX’s “Gotham” or as Lourdes on the hit new NBC show “Manifest.”

