25 of the top ZIP codes where rich millennials are snapping up homes across the US

- source
- Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
- Many millennials are buying homes later in life, but some millennials are already homeowners.
- To discover where rich millennials are choosing to buy homes, Trulia helped us find the most expensive ZIP codes with millennial homeowners.
- Many rich millennials own homes in the northeast, while others own homes out west.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Thanks to a more expensive real-estate market, the typical millennial is renting longer and buying later. But some rich millennials are ahead of the curve and have already achieved the homeownership milestone. But just where are these rich millennials living?
We teamed up with Trulia to find the most expensive ZIP codes with millennial homeowners. Using 2017 US Census data for households aged 25-34, Trulia looked at American ZIP codes within the top 10% of highest home values and top 10% of highest millennial homeownership rate. The latter refers to the percentage of millennials who own homes – as opposed to renting homes – in the ZIP. Only ZIP codes with at least 100 millennial-occupied housing units were considered for the purposes of this article.
Turns out, many rich millennials own homes in the northeast – ZIP codes in New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey make the list several times. A few ZIP codes out west, in Colorado, California, and Washington, are also home to rich millennial homeowners.
See below for the top places where rich millennials own homes in the US. Note that this article is not a ranking.
98019: Duvall, Washington
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $603,200
Millennial homeownership rate: 88%
48301: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $516,500
Millennial homeownership rate: 89%
21146: Severna Park, Michigan
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $517,100
Millennial homeownership rate: 89%
11566: Merrick, New York
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $555,000
Millennial homeownership rate: 89%
02332: South Duxbury, Massachusetts
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $616,100
Millennial homeownership rate: 89%
94517: Clayton, California
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $825,200
Millennial homeownership rate: 89%
60022: Glencoe, Illinois
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $884,800
Millennial homeownership rate: 89%
07458: Saddle River, New Jersey
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $938,800
Millennial homeownership rate: 89%
94028: Portola Valley, California
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $3,729,300
Millennial homeownership rate: 89%
07423: Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $741,000
Millennial homeownership rate: 90%
94506: Danville, California
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $1,356,300
Millennial homeownership rate: 90%
20105: Aldie, Virginia
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $506,800
Millennial homeownership rate: 91%
02420: Lexington, Massachusetts
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $1,001,700
Millennial homeownership rate: 91%
22066: Great Falls, Virginia
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $1,072,900
Millennial homeownership rate: 91%
63131: St. Louis, Missouri
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $608,800
Millennial homeownership rate: 92%
07649: Oradell, New Jersey
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $590,000
Millennial homeownership rate: 93%
02061: Norwell, Massachusetts
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $632,600
Millennial homeownership rate: 93%
07922: Berkeley Heights, New Jersey
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $604,600
Millennial homeownership rate: 94%
10804: New Rochelle, New York
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $730,600
Millennial homeownership rate: 94%
80007: Arvada, Colorado
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $621,500
Millennial homeownership rate: 95%
10514: Chappaqua, New York
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $851,500
Millennial homeownership rate: 95%
11024: Great Neck, New York
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $2,283,900
Millennial homeownership rate: 95%
10532: Hawthorne, New York
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $540,000
Millennial homeownership rate: 96%
07626: Cresskill, New Jersey
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $642,900
Millennial homeownership rate: 96%
80908: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- source
- Courtesy of Trulia
Median home value: $518,900
Millennial homeownership rate: 98%