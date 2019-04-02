25 of the top ZIP codes where rich millennials are snapping up homes across the US

caption Many rich millennials own homes in the northeast. source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Thanks to a more expensive real-estate market, the typical millennial is renting longer and buying later. But some rich millennials are ahead of the curve and have already achieved the homeownership milestone. But just where are these rich millennials living?

We teamed up with Trulia to find the most expensive ZIP codes with millennial homeowners. Using 2017 US Census data for households aged 25-34, Trulia looked at American ZIP codes within the top 10% of highest home values and top 10% of highest millennial homeownership rate. The latter refers to the percentage of millennials who own homes – as opposed to renting homes – in the ZIP. Only ZIP codes with at least 100 millennial-occupied housing units were considered for the purposes of this article.

Turns out, many rich millennials own homes in the northeast – ZIP codes in New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey make the list several times. A few ZIP codes out west, in Colorado, California, and Washington, are also home to rich millennial homeowners.

See below for the top places where rich millennials own homes in the US. Note that this article is not a ranking.

98019: Duvall, Washington

Median home value: $603,200

Millennial homeownership rate: 88%

48301: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Median home value: $516,500

Millennial homeownership rate: 89%

21146: Severna Park, Michigan

Median home value: $517,100

Millennial homeownership rate: 89%

11566: Merrick, New York

Median home value: $555,000

Millennial homeownership rate: 89%

02332: South Duxbury, Massachusetts

Median home value: $616,100

Millennial homeownership rate: 89%

94517: Clayton, California

Median home value: $825,200

Millennial homeownership rate: 89%

60022: Glencoe, Illinois

Median home value: $884,800

Millennial homeownership rate: 89%

07458: Saddle River, New Jersey

Median home value: $938,800

Millennial homeownership rate: 89%

94028: Portola Valley, California

Median home value: $3,729,300

Millennial homeownership rate: 89%

07423: Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey

Median home value: $741,000

Millennial homeownership rate: 90%

94506: Danville, California

Median home value: $1,356,300

Millennial homeownership rate: 90%

20105: Aldie, Virginia

Median home value: $506,800

Millennial homeownership rate: 91%

02420: Lexington, Massachusetts

Median home value: $1,001,700

Millennial homeownership rate: 91%

22066: Great Falls, Virginia

Median home value: $1,072,900

Millennial homeownership rate: 91%

63131: St. Louis, Missouri

Median home value: $608,800

Millennial homeownership rate: 92%

07649: Oradell, New Jersey

Median home value: $590,000

Millennial homeownership rate: 93%

02061: Norwell, Massachusetts

Median home value: $632,600

Millennial homeownership rate: 93%

07922: Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

Median home value: $604,600

Millennial homeownership rate: 94%

10804: New Rochelle, New York

Median home value: $730,600

Millennial homeownership rate: 94%

80007: Arvada, Colorado

Median home value: $621,500

Millennial homeownership rate: 95%

10514: Chappaqua, New York

Median home value: $851,500

Millennial homeownership rate: 95%

11024: Great Neck, New York

Median home value: $2,283,900

Millennial homeownership rate: 95%

10532: Hawthorne, New York

Median home value: $540,000

Millennial homeownership rate: 96%

07626: Cresskill, New Jersey

Median home value: $642,900

Millennial homeownership rate: 96%

80908: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Median home value: $518,900

Millennial homeownership rate: 98%