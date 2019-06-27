How to take a screenshot on a Mac, and find that screenshot on your computer later

caption Screenshots are easy to take, and it’s even easier to find where they go. source Apple

Screenshots can easily be taken using keyboard shortcuts, and will automatically appear on your Mac’s desktop.

If you can’t find them there, there are a couple ways to check if your screenshot went somewhere else.

For some, taking screenshots is an essential part of using a computer. They can act as digital sticky notes, help you share memes with friends, and even get work done.

Screenshots can be easily taken on a Mac using keyboard shortcuts like these:

Hold down Command + Shift + 3 to capture the entire screen

Hold down Command + Shift + 4 and then drag a box around whatever you want to capture

Once you enter those shortcuts, you’ll hear a camera-click noise (if your computer isn’t muted) and you should see a small version of the capture appear in the bottom right corner of your Mac’s screen. You can open the screenshot by clicking that preview open before it disappears (but you’ll have to be quick.)

Here’s where your screenshot will go after that.

Where do screenshots go on a Mac?

By default, screenshots appear on your Mac’s desktop. So you’ll probably want to clean those up (i.e. organize them in a folder, or delete if you no longer need them) if you plan on taking a lot of screenshots. Your file names will include the date and time you took them, making it a bit easier to find the correct one if you take a lot of similar shots.

caption Screenshots will appear on the desktop by default after you save them. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

What if I can’t find my screenshots?

If you’re in a program with different keyboard shortcuts, your screenshot may be saved to a folder, instead of your desktop. In that case, you can figure out where it went by checking the program’s preferences.

It’s also a good idea to check your check the program’s folder within your Applications. To do that, go to your Finder (the half-tone face in your bottom toolbar) and toggle down to the Applications section.

If you still can’t find them, click the magnifying glass icon in your top toolbar (that’s the Spotlight feature) and search for “screenshots.” If that doesn’t work, it’s a good idea to check that your computer’s keyboard shortcuts haven’t been altered.

To do so, click the Apple icon in the top-left corner and select “System Preferences.” Then click “Keyboard” and toggle over to the “Shortcuts” tab, then click “Screenshots” in the left toolbar and pick “restore defaults” or tap a listed shortcut and input a new shortcut to change that one without altering the others.

caption If screenshots aren’t appearing, make sure that your keyboard shortcuts are still correct/ source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

