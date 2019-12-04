‘You’ returns this month. Here’s where every character ended up after season one.

caption Many characters didn’t live to see the season-one “You” finale. source Netflix

Season one of the thriller series “You” joined Netflix in December 2018 and quickly became a viral sensation.

The second season drops on December 26, so Insider rounded up all of the things you should know before watching.

Many characters died during season one and some made a shocking return.

Warning: Major spoilers for season one of “You” ahead.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Lifetime-turned-Netflix thriller series “You” made its big debut in 2018 and a year later it’s back for a new season.

Starring Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, and John Stamos, the show’s first season was filled with twists and turns – and many characters didn’t live to see the finale.

Before season two of “You” premieres on December 26, here’s a refresher on where every character ended up by the end of season one.

Warning: Major spoilers for season one of “You” ahead.

Joe Goldberg gets away with killing a number of people.

caption Maybe he’ll face some consequences during the second season. source Netflix

One of the biggest moments of the season is when Joe seemingly kills Beck, which only ups his body count that also consists of characters like Peach, Benji, and Ron.

Following Beck’s death, Joe continues to work at the bookstore and he even publishes her writing, which helps to frame Beck’s therapist for Joe’s own crimes.

During the final minutes of the season-one finale, Joe begins to eye another woman at the bookstore.

It’s revealed that that woman is actually his ex-girlfriend, Candace, who was presumed to have been murdered by Joe and has now come to talk to him about “unfinished business.”

Guinevere Beck is seemingly murdered by Joe and her writing is posthumously published, but no one knows the truth about how it was written.

caption Elizabeth Lail plays Beck. source Netflix

Toward the end of the season, Beck discovers a box of disturbing evidence in Joe’s apartment that alludes to his crimes and creepy stalker behavior.

Joe catches her and locks her in the basement of the bookstore inside the rare-book vault.

There, she learns the truth about all of his crimes and Joe forces her to use a typewriter to write essays about her recent experiences while falsely blaming their therapist, Dr. Nicky, for all of Joe’s crimes.

In one of her final moments, she tricks Joe and tries to escape the basement, but the door is locked. She calls out to Paco, who she can hear on the other side of the door, but he doesn’t unlock it.

Before she can escape, Beck is seemingly murdered by Joe.

Beck’s writing is posthumously published by Joe and Blythe, a fellow graduate student and friend of Beck’s. Although the book becomes a bestseller, no one knows about the truth surrounding the essays.

Because her murder was never seen on screen, some fans are speculating that she’s not actually dead.

Joe’s young neighbor, Paco, ends up moving to Los Angeles with his mom after Joe kills his mom’s abusive boyfriend, Ron.

caption Paco sort of views Joe as a mentor, but he doesn’t know about all of the terrible things Joe has done. source Netflix

Throughout season one, Joe shows his kinder side by befriending and helping his young neighbor Paco, who lives next door with his mom, Claudia, and her abusive boyfriend, Ron.

After Claudia ends up in the hospital because of injuries Ron caused, Paco tries to attack Ron with a baseball bat. Paco is unsuccessful and just as Ron is about to go after Paco, Joe appears and kills Ron.

Paco witnesses the murder and Joe convinces him not to tell anyone about it.

Later, when Beck is held captive in the basement, Paco hears her screams for help as she tells him through the locked basement door that Joe has “killed people.”

Paco probably assumes she means Ron and he turns away, leaving Beck for dead.

By the end, Claudia and Paco move to Los Angeles, California, for a fresh start – and, since season two of “You” takes place in LA, perhaps Joe will encounter them once more.

Beck’s best friend, Peach Salinger, is murdered by Joe.

caption Shay Mitchell plays Peach. source Netflix

Throughout the season, Peach tries to get Beck to dump Joe while trying to get Beck to choose her over her boyfriend. As we learn, Peach is in love with Beck as more than just a friend – and Joe isn’t pleased.

Early in the season, he attempts to murder Peach by hitting her over the head with a rock while she’s running in the park, but she survives.

Later, Joe follows Beck and Peach to the Salinger family’s estate. Peach catches Joe and pulls a gun on him but in a struggle for the weapon, Joe shoots Peach dead.

He frames the murder as a suicide by typing a farewell note on Peach’s computer.

Almost everyone except for Peach’s parents believes that she died by suicide and they hire a private investigator to look into their daughter’s death.

Joe breaks up with his new girlfriend Karen Minty to get back together with Beck.

caption Karen Minty warned Beck. source Netflix

Joe begins dating Karen Minty, his neighbor, after his mid-season breakup with Beck.

Although Karen and Joe are happy for a while, Joe runs into Beck at a food truck and they begin texting again. Joe cheats on Karen and then breaks up with her to get back with Beck.

Karen goes to confront Beck about Joe’s past and tells her that no one will be able to fill Candace’s shoes in Joe’s mind. She warns Beck that Joe will likely cheat on her or worse.

Beck’s ex-boyfriend Benji is murdered by Joe.

caption Benji doesn’t live to see the end of the season. source Netflix

After learning more about Benji, a hipster who makes artisanal sodas and doesn’t treat Beck well, Joe decides to lure him to the bookshop.

Joe takes Benji to the basement and hits him over the head with a mallet before locking him in the bookstore’s glass vault.

For a few episodes, Joe toys with Benji and he eventually kills him by giving him coffee with peanut oil in it, which causes a fatal allergic reaction.

Joe later burns Benji’s body in the woods and is nearly caught doing so.

Beck’s therapist, Dr. Nicky, is framed for all of Joe’s crimes.

caption John Stamos plays Dr. Nicky. source Netflix

Later in the season, Beck begins seeing a therapist named Dr. Nicky, who Joe also visits under an alias.

Joe accuses Beck of cheating on him with Dr. Nicky and she denies it and then breaks up with Joe. Later, Joe discovers that Beck actually did have an affair with Dr. Nicky and he decides to forgive her.

As mentioned, Dr. Nicky is later blamed for all of Joe’s crimes because of Beck’s posthumously published false writings that blame her therapist.

The last time we see Dr. Nicky is when he’s getting arrested.

Mr. Mooney, Joe’s boss and stand-in father, is unable to communicate due to a supposed stroke.

caption It’s unclear if he’ll be seen on season two. source Netflix

Throughout season one we learn through flashbacks that Joe was raised by Mr. Mooney, his boss at the bookstore.

Mr. Mooney was Joe’s mentor and he was also physically and mentally abusive. Mr. Mooney often locked Joe in the bookstore’s basement vault for days on end in a cruel attempt to teach him how to truly appreciate books.

It’s revealed later that Joe still visits Mr. Mooney, who is now disabled and unable to speak – Joe tells Beck that this is because he had a stroke.

Some fans speculate that Mr. Mooney didn’t really have a stroke and that Joe did something to him as punishment for the way he treated Joe during his childhood, but it’s unclear.

Ethan, Joe’s friend and fellow bookstore employee, moves in with Blythe.

caption Ethan is perhaps the only character on the series with a fully happy ending. source Netflix

A hilarious and welcome addition to the very dark show, Ethan is Joe’s friend and coworker who might know something about Joe’s mysterious breakup with Candace.

At one point during the season, Ethan refuses to tell Beck everything he knows about Candace’s role in Joe’s life.

But by the end of season one, Ethan is still working at the bookstore and he moves in with his girlfriend, Blythe.

Joe’s mysterious ex Candance arrives in the bookstore to tell Joe they have “unfinished business.”

caption Viewers were shocked when she returned. source Netflix

Throughout season one, Candace frequently comes up in conversations and is referred to primarily through hallucinations and flashbacks of her time with Joe.

We find out that she cheated on Joe with someone and that Joe pushed that person off of a balcony because of it.

Candace is said to have completely disappeared after her breakup with Joe and she’s presumed dead … until she appeared in the bookstore during the final minutes of the season-one finale.

“Hey, bunny,” Candace says to Joe, who is completely shocked to see her. “I think we have some unfinished business to talk about.”

Hopefully we’ll find out the truth of Joe’s past with Candace when season two of the series premieres on Netflix on December 26.

Read More: