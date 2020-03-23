Find My Friends is just called ‘Find My’ in iOS 13 — here’s how to access and use it on your iPhone

caption The Find My Friends app changed to “Find My” in iOS 13. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

In iOS 13, the Find My Friends app can be found in the new app “Find My.”

The Find My app is exclusive to iOS 13, and combines the Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps into one.

Find My lets you search for your friends, iPhone, and other Apple devices all at once.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve recently updated your iPhone to iOS 13, the latest version of Apple’s iOS software, you may have noticed that certain apps have disappeared – such as Find My Friends, which was a useful app for checking where in the world your friends were.

However, although the Find My Friends app is gone, its functions are still on your phone. You’ll just need to use the Find My app instead.

Find My is a new feature in iOS 13 that packs Find My Friends and Find My iPhone into one app. This means that you’ll now have a one-stop shop to locate your friends, Apple devices (like your Mac computer, Apple Watch, or AirPods), and iPhone.

Here’s how to use the Find My app on your iPhone.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to use the Find My app on your iPhone

1. Launch the Find My app. Its icon looks like a bright green circle with a blue dot at the center. If you can’t find it, try using Siri or your iPhone’s search function.

caption Open your Find My app. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

2. Once you’ve launched the Find My app, at the bottom of the screen you’ll see three options – “People,” “Devices,” and “Me.” Select “People.”

3. Here, you’ll see all the friends who share their location with you. To see a friend’s current location, pick them out from the list at the bottom of the screen.

caption Select “People” from the bottom menu, then select a friend to locate. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. After you’ve selected a friend to view their location, pull up the bottom menu to access more options.

5. In the pull-up menu, there are several options: “Contact,” “Directions,” and “Notifications.” You can call or text the selected friend, get directions to where they are, or turn on notifications for when they leave their current location.

6. To stop sharing your location or remove a friend from your map entirely, select “Stop Sharing My Location” or “Remove,” respectively.

caption You’ll be given a variety of options in the pull-up menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: