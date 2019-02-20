Your state tax refund may take longer to hit your bank account than your federal refund — here’s how to find out when it’s coming

caption The sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you’ll get your refund. source d3sign/Getty

Tax Day is April 15 this year.

If you’re expecting a federal tax refund, you can check the status on IRS.gov. If you e-file and choose direct deposit, the refund should appear in your account within 21 days.

States that tax income also issue refunds, and you can check the status of your refund on your state’s government website.

Filers typically need two numbers to check the status of a refund: a Social Security number or Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), and the exact refund amount.

The sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you’ll get your refund.

While the IRS is pretty quick about processing tax returns and paying out refunds – if you e-file and choose direct deposit, you’ll most likely see the money in your account within 21 days – each state handles taxes differently.

Tax-return processing times vary among states, and refunds can be issued any time between a few days and a few months after submitting your return.

Forty US states and Washington, DC, impose either a flat or progressive income tax. Residents who have too much money withheld from their paychecks for taxes throughout the year are eligible for a tax refund, as is the case with federal taxes.

Although it’s the first tax season since President Donald Trump enacted sweeping changes to the US tax code, resulting in many Americans receiving smaller federal refunds compared with last year’s, the new tax law doesn’t affect state income taxes or refunds in most places. However, a few states require state and federal returns to be the same, the New York Times reported, which can complicate things in states with low standard deductions.

In order to check the status of your state tax refund, you’ll probably need at least two things: a Social Security number or Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), and your exact refund amount. Some states also ask for your date of birth, filing status, ZIP code, and the year of your return.

SmartAsset lists how to check your state-tax-refund status in every state.

Although federal and state tax refunds are issued separately, you can easily file your tax returns at the same time if you file electronically. The IRS Free File Lookup tool can help you find free online tax-filing options.