No one knows where Sri Lanka is

You don’t know where Sri Lanka is.

You might think you do, but you don’t. No one does.

That’s what Google’s annual Year in Search revealed on Wednesday.

Each year, the search engine rounds up the top trending searches of the year and sorts them into categories like Actors, Weddings, and Recipes.

And this year, topping the “Where is…” category was Sri Lanka.

The island nation beat out terms such as “Where is the super bowl this year” and “Where is 21 savage from” to claim the top spot.

It should be noted that the horrific terrorist bombings that killed 250 people in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday this year is almost undoubtedly the main reason behind the surge in search traffic.

Sri Lanka had also been named Lonely Planet’s best place to visit in 2019 before the attacks.

So, since no one seems to know where this beautiful island resides, we thought we’d help out.

Sri Lanka is here:

See it?

Sri Lanka is located in the Indian Ocean just 21 miles (at its closest point) from the southeastern tip of India. India is on the continent of Asia. Asia is on Earth.

