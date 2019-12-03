We just got a rare look inside Mark Zuckerberg’s home — take a look

source CBS

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the philanthropist Priscilla Chan first met at Harvard – before Zuckerberg famously dropped out – and got married the day after Facebook went public.

The couple have two kids together, Maxima and August, and operate the philanthropic organization known as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

They also own at least 10 properties together, with their home in Palo Alto, California, operating as their main living space. A new interview with the “CBS This Morning” cohost Gayle King offers a rare look into that home, and even features both children making challah.

Take a look: