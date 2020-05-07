Michael Jordan refused to be filmed in his own home for ‘The Last Dance’ — here’s where the basketball legend’s interviews took place

caption Michael Jordan was interviewed in three different homes for “The Last Dance.” None of them were his. source ESPN

Michael Jordan did not allow “The Last Dance” film crew to do interviews of him in his real home.

The interviews of Jordan in the show were done in three different houses, director Jason Hehir told Insider.

One was rented by the production and the two others were owned by friends of the production.

If you’ve been watching the ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance” you might have taken notice of the palatial house Michael Jordan is being interviewed in, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase an ocean view in the background.

A fitting locale for an NBA legend worth over $1 billion.

But the reality is, that’s not his house. In fact, Jordan was interviewed in three houses for the show, and none of them were his.

caption This is not Jordan’s home. It was a rental used for the interview. source ESPN

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir told Insider that Jordan refused to be interviewed in his home. Hehir said he also tried to film Jordan on his plane for a trip he took for a Nike meeting and Air Jordan nixed that idea as well.

“There are certain aspects of his life that he wants to keep private,” “The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir told Insider.

Instead, Hehir and his production team looked for houses to interview Jordan in that were located around his home in Jupiter, Florida.

The first house was rented by the production and is the one that features the big all-white living room and ocean view in the background.

“I looked for places that seemed like Michael might live in,” said Hehir in why he chose that location. “I knew what his real house looked like and I knew this is a wealthy guy who has certain tastes, so we wanted something to match that.”

caption Jason Hehir (R) interviewing Michael Jordan for “The Last Dance.” source ESPN Films/Netflix/Mandalay Sports Media/NBA Entertainment

Jordan’s real home in Jupiter is located in The Bear’s Club golf course resort, a gated community that features a course created by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus. Jordan’s 3-acre, 28,000-square-foot-mansion is made up of 18 structures, has 11 bedrooms, a two-story guardhouse, and one wing of the house is a dedicated workout facility complete with a basketball court.

“He just didn’t want people to see all that,” Hehir said. “I respected that so I never pushed back.”

But Hehir couldn’t do the Jordan interviews in one session. So two other houses were used to complete all the interviews Jordan did.

One house has a similar white decor to the first house, but isn’t as wide open:

source ESPN

The other house is the most different of the three. It’s the only one that doesn’t have windows in the background and has the tightest shots of Jordan.

source ESPN Films/Netflix/Mandalay Sports Media/NBA Entertainment

Hehir said these two houses were owned by friends of the production who granted permission for the interviews to be done.

“You’d be surprised how quickly people will open their doors when you say, ‘Can Michael Jordan come over and be interviewed at your house?'” Hehir said.

“The Last Dance” airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

