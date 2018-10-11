Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live 2 doors away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and they’re staying there after they get married

caption Princess Eugenie is marrying Jack Brooksbank. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank are already neighbors to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and will stay there after tying the knot.

The soon-to-be newlyweds moved to Kensington Palace four months after announcing their engagement in January, according to The Telegraph. They specifically moved into Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom home on the Palace grounds.

caption The Palace, a royal residence since the 1600s, has taken on three new arrivals in the last month. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Harry and Markle moved into Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom cottage where Harry has been living since 2013, after they married in May. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children live in Apartment 1A, a 20-bedroom residence on the property.

Currently, 15 royals live at Kensington Palace.

Eugenie and Brooksbank will be married Friday, October 12, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – the same place Harry and Markle wed earlier this year.

