Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live 2 doors away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and they’re staying there after they get married

- Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are having their royal wedding on Friday, October 12.
- The couple will continue living in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.
- Their neighbors include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.
Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank are already neighbors to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and will stay there after tying the knot.
The soon-to-be newlyweds moved to Kensington Palace four months after announcing their engagement in January, according to The Telegraph. They specifically moved into Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom home on the Palace grounds.
Harry and Markle moved into Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom cottage where Harry has been living since 2013, after they married in May. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children live in Apartment 1A, a 20-bedroom residence on the property.
Currently, 15 royals live at Kensington Palace.
Eugenie and Brooksbank will be married Friday, October 12, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – the same place Harry and Markle wed earlier this year.
