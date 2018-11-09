‘The Grinch’ directors explain how the character has an unlimited amount of money

caption The Grinch has a vast array of expensive items. It’s unclear how he acquired them. source Universal/Illumination

caption The Grinch has a vast array of expensive items. It’s unclear how he acquired them. source Universal/Illumination

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Universal’s “The Grinch.”

Universal’s animated remake of “The Grinch” starring Benedict Cumberbatch is in theaters now. And if you see it this weekend with your kids, or because you’re a big Cumberbatch fan, you may ask yourself the same question several times during the film: How does he afford his life?

Throughout the film, the green guy is shown with elaborate gizmos and gadgets ranging from an ornate sleigh with a sidekick car for his dog Max to fancy telescope goggles for his dog, a pricey-looking organ, and an array of zany contraptions used to steal presents from the citizens of Whoville.

They’re all very cool-looking. There’s just one problem. The Grinch is never shown to have a job so it’s very unclear where his vast fortune is from, especially since it’s revealed he’s an orphan.

The Grinch’s menagerie of expensive devices and possessions reminded me of Wile E. Coyote who was always getting random shipments from ACME in his ultimate plot to capture the Roadrunner. For fun – this is an animated kids’ movie after all – INSIDER asked directors Scott Moiser and Yarrow Cheney where the Grinch gets all of his money from.

“I think that’s a great analogy,” Cheney told INSIDER of the Wile E. Coyote comparison to the Grinch. “What we encounter with this character is this very resourceful guy. He is able to steal Christmas with these gadgets and all of that, but I think the more we explain how and why, the less fun it is. I think there is this magic to when you watch the Roadrunner shorts, you just kind of go with it. You accept that, OK, this guy is able mail order [items]. Does he have a credit card with Amazon? I don’t know.”

Cheney said it’s almost a bit more magical not knowing where the Grinch’s source of wealth comes from.

“For me, it gives the character a little bit more of this cool mystery where you feel, ‘OK, he’s a very capable person, This guy gets things done,'” Cheney added. “It’s a bigger job than I know how to do, but the Grinch is a little bit smarter, a little bit more resourceful, and it’s fun to see the results of his resourcefulness, rather than all of the details that get us there.”

Moiser had a more succinct idea.

“I say real estate,” said Moiser. “That’s my take.”

That’s something we can get behind.

For more from our talk with the directors of “The Grinch,” head here. The movie is in theaters now.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.