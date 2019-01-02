The top 10 cities to buy a house in 2019, where jobs are plentiful, construction is booming, and young people are moving in

caption There’s hope for homebuyers in 2019. source jhorrocks/Getty

Housing affordability hit a 10-year low at the end of 2018, but there’s still hope for some buyers.

Wage growth and new construction are keeping up with home price increases in several cities across the United States, according to housing economists from Realtor.com.

The best places to buy a home in 2019 aren’t just the cheapest – Miami, Boston, Boise, and Phoenix will be some of the best housing markets for homebuyers.

Housing affordability is in the dumps.

In the final quarter of 2018, the average Americans’ ability to afford a home hit a 10-year low, according to a report from ATTOM Data Solutions cited by Realtor.com.

But not all hope is lost. While first-time homebuyers may struggle in 2019, older homeowners looking for a new place will have more options.

According to Daren Blomquist, senior vice president at ATTOM, “We’re going to hit an affordability tipping point in 2019, where it becomes more affordable to buy. Buyers will have more inventory to choose from and they will be running against fewer multiple-offer situations.”

Realtor.com‘s team of economists analyzed housing markets across the US to find the top markets to buy a home in 2019, where new home construction is booming, job growth is strong, public schools are highly rated, and millennials are moving in.

Keep in mind: The best places to buy a home in 2019 aren’t just the cheapest. The list includes a few pricey cities, like Boston and Miami, as well as up-and-coming cities, like Boise, Idaho, and Chattanooga, Tennessee. The key is that wage growth and new-home construction in these cities are keeping up with home price increases, stabilizing affordability.

Below, find out the best markets for homebuyers in 2019, along with Realtor.com’s price growth forecast.

10. Boston, Massachusetts

source Songquan Deng/Shutterstock

Forecasted median home price: $496,710

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 4.6%

9. Miami, Florida

source cate_89/Shutterstock

Forecasted median home price: $266,586

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 5%

8. Boise City, Idaho

source Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

Forecasted median home price: $258,303

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 6.9%

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

source trekandshoot/Shutterstock

Forecasted median home price: $277,574

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 5.6%

6. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Forecasted median home price: $385,790

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 4%

5. Phoenix, Arizona

source Shutterstock

Forecasted median home price: $267,318

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 5.6%

4. Chattanooga, Tennessee

source Drone Trekkers / Shutterstock

Forecasted median home price: $161,595

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 4.3%

3. El Paso, Texas

source cht725/Shutterstock

Forecasted median home price: $149,643

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 2.5%

2. Grand Rapids, Michigan

source Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

Forecasted median home price: $187,319

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 8.2%

1. Lakeland, Florida

Forecasted median home price: $161,757

Forecasted price growth from 2018 to 2019: 7.4%