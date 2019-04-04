9 places to buy affordable, high-quality rugs online

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Overstock

Rug shopping can be difficult, especially because a rug has the potential to change the look of an entire room.

Finding one that checks off both the affordability and quality box is difficult without actually seeing the product in person.

We rounded up a list of places to find budget-friendly rugs, including ones you know like Amazon, Wayfair, Target, and some you might not yet, like One Kings Lane and Revival Rugs.

I’m currently wrapped up in the process of furnishing and decorating my apartment, and I’ve come to the conclusion that every home improvement show is a blatant lie. That might seem like a bold statement, but each of these shows portrays the process of revamping your place as a simple task – and simple is the furthest thing from the truth.

Some of the items on my list are easy to come by, while others have been a bit more difficult to find. One of the tougher items to find is a rug, just by nature of how many options are out there. Aside from the obvious factors of price and quality, there’s also a lot of pressure that comes with buying a one because it has the potential to change the feel of an entire living area. Some people use them for utility purposes and others use them strictly for decor, but one thing that’s for sure is that the way it looks can either make or break your space, visually speaking.

In an effort to save others from the grueling process of finding a rug that fits their needs, I created a blueprint of the best stores to find rugs that are both affordable and high quality. Some of the obvious choices were sites like Rugs USA and Overstock, but smaller sites like One Kings Lane and Revival Rugs also made the list.

Of course, everyone’s definition of affordable is different, but all of these sites have options from the low to the high end of possible price ranges.

Check out the list below to find the best stores to find affordable and high-quality rugs.

Amazon

source Amazon

Amazon is known for its vast amount of tech products, books, and gimmicky goods that you didn’t known you needed (but probably bought anyway because you have a Prime membership with tons of benefits). But the retail giant is also home to a ton of furniture, decor, and basically anything you would need to furnish an entire house. They have a wide selection of rugs, from $35 steals like this contemporary area rug, to quality pieces with a distressed multicolor look. What’s great about buying home goods from Amazon is that you can rely on the reviews to guide your purchase. Though finding the right rug may require some digging, there are lots of high-quality and extremely affordable options on the site.

Overstock

source Overstock

If you’re on the lookout for some added floor decor, it won’t be hard to find something you like from the abundance of rugs sold at Overstock. The rug homepage allows you to search through rugs by type, size, color, price, or style depending on your preference – which makes grooming through their stock of over 5,000 rugs a bit more bearable. One highlight from the site is their sale section, which includes durable finds like this highly-rated Moroccan area rug, starting at only $20. To sum it up, if you’re in need of a very specific style while trying to stay within a budget, give this site a try.

World Market

source World Market

You might associate World Market with its international foods and wealth of scented candles, but if you haven’t taken a look at its rug selection, you should add it to your to-do list. The budget-friendly store has an ample selection of indoor and outdoor area rugs that all seem to add unique spin to basic styles. Some of the “always a deal” rugs start at under $15, and others, like this multicolor Persian style one, are a little pricier but loved by many – still coming in at a starting price under $100.

Bed Bath & Beyond

source Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond has a huge selection of rugs for your patio, your kitchen, or your living room – all at prices that won’t break the bank. To search for the highest quality rugs, simply filter through the products (over 13,000 of them) and scroll down to the “ratings” selection. Here, you’ll exclusively see rugs that were reviewed highly by previous buyers, and can read their comments on the product pages. Though some rugs don’t include ratings, it’s simple to find the ones that do, so you can be sure you’re walking away with a durable and fair-priced rug.

Wayfair

source Wayfair

Looking for a rug sale? You’re likely to find it on Wayfair. The site, stocked with everything from area rugs to kitchen mats to outdoor rugs, almost always has some sort of deal on rugs that can add a bit of character to a bland room. Unlike most sites, Wayfair has a “one-of-a-kind” section adorned with unique rugs – some of my favorites are this hand-tufted gold one, and this woven ivory and gray area rug.

Similar to Amazon, products on the site include ratings from previous buyers so you can be conscious of quality while staying within your price range. I find that the best way to search for a rug is by using the filters at the top of the page (I filter by price and customer rating), so I can quickly scan through their massive inventory.

Target

source Target

If it were up to me, I would spend a majority of my life browsing through the isles of a Target superstore. The store always has quality products in a fairly affordable price range – and its selection of rugs is characterized no differently.

The “rugs under $100” category is a customer favorite, making it easy to browse through almost a dozen pages of affordable options. I bought the Safavieh medallion area rug the other day for just $30 and was pleasantly surprised to see that the quality was similar to those that come from name-brand stores. Take it from a Target connoisseur – these rugs are worth an extra look.

Rugs USA

source Rugs USA

The name says it all. Rugs USA has a large selection of rugs that fit the needs of anyone on any budget. At the top of the page, you can search for rugs in one of four categories – sale, new arrivals, top sellers, and clearance. You can also shop by size, color, and type. Despite your category preference, there are multiple options that are sure to catch your attention. The Fervour Blossom rug and the Yesteryear Native rug, are beautiful options that both come in at under $50. Worried that price is a reflection of quality? Check out the reviews on each rug to ensure that you’re getting a product that will last for years.

Revival Rugs

source Revival

True vintage rugs have the tendency to be on the pricey side. Although the rugs you’ll find on this site aren’t as cheap as some other brands, if you’re willing to hand over a few more dollars for a unique vintage find, we’re sure you’ll find something you like here. Revival strives to bring customers one-of-a-kind rugs that don’t cost an arm and a leg – the company is able to do this by going direct-to-consumer and cutting out the middle man. Comparable rugs can sell for many times the price of ones on this site, but stunning finds like this handwoven piece from Kayseri, Turkey, and this scenic rug from Isparta, Turkey, prove that you can still uncover beautiful vintage finds despite the lower prices.

One Kings Lane

source One Kings Lane

Don’t let the high prices of some of these rugs scare you. With a little browsing, you’ll see that One Kings Lane has plenty of options for rugs that won’t require you to empty your pockets. On the site, One Kings Lane ensures that all their items are sourced directly and exclusively from the brands and designers – which makes it easier to know you’re getting a high-quality product.

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the company is that you can choose from a variety of exclusive vintage rugs at a not-so-exclusive price.