Where to buy baby wipes online during coronavirus-related shortages in stores

Baby wipes don’t protect against the novel coronavirus or its symptoms, but it’s yet another common household essential – along with toilet paper – that’s seeing its supply dwindle rapidly in stores as people react to this pandemic.

Parents who need these wipes for their actual intended use are frustrated they can’t find them in stores like Costco. If you’re a parent who’s already visited a few different stores in hopes of finding wipes for your baby, you may have a better chance of buying them online at this point.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of options for baby wipes online right now and they’re not experiencing the same shortages or price gouging as other supplies like toilet paper or hand sanitizer. However, we advise against panicking and stockpiling baby wipes beyond reason so fellow parents can get fair access to the supplies they need. According to experts on infectious disease and disaster preparedness, frantic stockpiling is not necessary or useful.

Instead, to protect yourself effectively against the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands often for at least 20 seconds each time, avoiding close contact with people who are sick or if you yourself are sick, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

It’s also a good time to consider baby wipe subscriptions that ensure you always have a steady delivery of baby wipes (whether in times of crisis or not), or bundles that also include diapers. We’ve included those options below in addition to regular, a la carte boxes of baby wipes. Several of the products are also part of our best baby wipes guide.

Prices and links are accurate as of publishing time, but we’ll do our best to keep this list updated with affordable in-stock purchase options.

Here’s where you can buy baby wipes online right now:

