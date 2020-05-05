The best places to buy beer online, from local delivery services to monthly subscriptions

source FreshDirect

Buying beer isn’t necessarily the easiest thing right now, especially if you live in a highly-populated area.

We’ve rounded up the best places we could find to help you get your beer(s) of choice delivered straight to your doorstep.

Whether you’re looking for quick local delivery, specialty microbrews, or a subscription service, it’s all below.

Going out to buy beer – or anything – right now is an exercise in risk calculation. How many people are you bound to encounter, and how many times are you likely to breach two yards of separation? If you live in a densely-populated area, popping into your local liquor store or supermarket isn’t the simplest task – especially on the weekends.

Whatever your location or reasoning, if it’s unrealistic or unadvisable for you to head out-of-doors to pick up a case of suds, have a look at our list below. Whether you’re looking for a basic case of domestic beer, a box of select microbrews, or a new subscription service to sign up for, we’ve got recommendations for all.

And, no matter which option you choose, please consider tipping your delivery person above and beyond for their efforts during this period.

Local delivery: For when you want beer in a hurry

When local beer retailers can’t facilitate delivery, turn to one of the following sites or apps, which will pick up your order from the neighborhood shop of your choice and deliver it (both for a delivery surcharge and a sales commission). This isn’t ideal, as it can cost both you and your local purveyor more, but it is generally the quickest way to get beer (or any alcohol) delivered when you need it in a rush.

Drizly will pick your order up and deliver it, usually within the hour, and the surcharge is usually $5.

Shop beer (and more) at Drizly [Use the code “INSIDER5” at checkout to receive $5 off a purchase of $20 or more]

Saucey works much like Drizly and promises a quick, zero-fee delivery, but you may find that the beer selection in specific areas can be extra spotty. In my case, in Brooklyn, New York, there’s nothing available right now. A colleague in California had better luck. What can we say? Times are tough all around. If you type in your zipcode and strike out, don’t panic – you’ll find what you’re looking for somewhere on this list.

Shop beer (and more) at Saucey [Use the code “INSIDER10” at checkout to receive $10 off your first order]

Everything from beer to ice, liquor, and mixers is available at Minibar. Minibar’s fees are worked into the price; a six-pack of Lagunitas is a few bucks more than you’d probably pay at the corner store, and there’s no delivery fee, but there is a space to leave a tip (and please do).

Online retailers: For when you have time to spare, or you’re after something you can’t find locally

While most bigger online retailers are having trouble keeping up with the demand for alcohol delivery, a few have managed to consistently fill orders on time. Selections here run the gamut from domestic brews like Budweiser to a stupefying list of craft beers.

A $5.99 delivery fee will get you pretty much any beer you’d find at a well-stocked grocery store. While, yes, most other sites don’t charge delivery fees, they tend to be pricier up front, so FreshDirect ends up being a fair deal.

Craft City is on the opposite end of the spectrum from FreshDirect. While there’s some overlap between the two sites when it comes to more popular craft beers, smaller brewery labels make up the bulk of Craft City’s impressive inventory (which includes over 100 different brews the last time we checked).

You’ll have to pay FedEx ground shipping fees (and put up with the associated wait), along with a $3.00 “Adult Signature Delivery Fee” – which, curiously, you won’t find elsewhere. Still, it mostly evens out, especially when you consider the massive selection.

While Craft Shack has far more than beer on offer, the online retailer is always quick to carry craft breweries’ latest launches (follow their Instagram for updates). And the scope of their core craft beer inventory is pretty impressive, with over 75 labels. Shipping ranges from $19.99 to $29.99, and depends on where you are in the continental US (West, Central, or East) and the size of your order.

Subscription-based clubs: For when you want to try something new, or get a steady stream of craft beers and microbrews delivered

Subscription-based beer retailers aren’t usually the most affordable way to go, but if you’re interested in discovering new breweries or expanding your palate, it may be the easiest way to do it.

A Beer of the Month Club membership will cost you $29.95 per month (plus $15 for shipping and handling), and you’ll get four different beers from two different “lightly distributed” US microbreweries. Each box includes three of each beer, which might better help you decide whether you like them or not. There’s no automatic renewal when you sign up for anywhere between two and 12 deliveries.

Tavour is a slightly different take on craft brew subscriptions. The app-based service releases two new beers per day, but you claim the ones you want, build custom boxes, and control the frequency of delivery. Pretty nifty. Shipping is $15 no matter how many beers you buy.

Craft Beer Kings lets you choose your favorite style of beer (Hazy IPAs, Stouts, Sours, and more), and sends you a case of 12 pint-sized cans for $99 a month. That’s $8.25 a pint, which is on the pricey side, but for a quality case of beer tailored to your taste, that’s not bad. If your taste in beer defies categorization, Craft Beer Kings also offers mixed-style cases.