Where to buy business casual men’s clothes for a relaxed workplace wardrobe

source Bonobos

Dress code standards for corporate America are becoming less formal.

Business casual work environments will eliminate the stress of having to wear a full suit every day, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t put effort into your outfits.

We rounded up 12 of our favorite brands to help you build your business casual wardrobe, including staples like Bonobos and Cole Haan and newcomers like Twillory and Mott & Bow.

While our grand- and great-grandfathers probably wore three-piece suits for some of the most insignificant occasions, younger generations today are perfectly fine with navigating most aspects of life – including working in corporate America – in casual clothes.

As millennials and Generation Z continue to become the majority of today’s workforce, their values are slowly but surely changing workplace norms. And for many working-class men, that means the days of having to wear super formal attire to work are coming to an end, even in some of the most suit-and-tie industries.

Earlier this month, investment banking firm Goldman Sachs announced that it would be implementing a “firm-wide flexible dress code,” allowing its employees to wear more relaxed and casual clothes. If your place of employment hasn’t loosened up the rules for what you can wear to work, it will likely happen soon. After all, stiff suits and hard-bottom dress shoes won’t exactly help you do your job any better.

That doesn’t mean you should start wearing ripped jeans with gaping holes, silly graphic T-shirts, or downright ridiculous things like skin-tight cycling shorts, so to point you in the right direction on where to shop, we rounded up 12 of our favorite brands with business casual attire.

Between these brands, you’ll find essentials like chinos, polos, button-up, sweaters, jeans, and more.

Keep reading to find out our favorite places to buy business casual clothes.

Bonobos

source Bonobos

Key products available: Chinos, jeans, sweaters, button-up shirts, t-shirts, polos

With humble beginnings as a brand that only sold pants, Bonobos has grown into a full-fledged premium menswear brand in the last decade. The now-Walmart-owned company sells wardrobe staples that can suit all parts of men’s lives, whether you’re a business executive who has to wear a suit or a fitness fanatic in need of workout gear.

In terms of business casual looks, you’ll find chinos, button-ups, sweaters, and other essentials in a huge variety of colors. The best part is Bonobos offers almost everything in multiple fits (i.e. tailored, slim, and standard), so guys of most sizes can wear the clothing.

For a limited time, you can save 50% on all final sale styles by using the promo code “THRIFTY50” at checkout.

Dockers

source Dockers

Key products available: Khaki pants, shirts

Khakis are a cornerstone in every business casual wardrobe, and Dockers has made it a point to perfect them. The brand sells classic pleated khakis, Smart 360 Flex khakis, and everything else in between. Whether you’re going for a skinny fit or relaxed fit, Dockers will have it. You’ll also find a decent number of polos and casual button-ups.

Everlane

source Everlane

Key products available: Button-up shirts, cashmere sweaters, polos, chinos, and jeans

Everlane is an emerging brand that specializes in minimalist basics that conscious consumers can appreciate. You won’t find crazy all-over prints or radical designs here – just timeless, well-put-together pieces that will look good inside or outside of an office. The brand uses sustainable production methods and materials like recycled water bottles in the ReNew Collection. Everlane also makes its denim in a facility that recycles 98% of the water.

Frank And Oak

source Frank And Oak

Key products available: Jeans, chinos, button-up shirts, sweaters

Frank And Oak was founded in 2012 with the purpose of making it easier for people to dress better (in terms of affordability and finding a sense of style). After selling more than 80,000 Oxford dress shirts and expanding to a women’s line, the brand is continuing to grow with its wide range of minimalistic products.

While you can pick and choose which items you want to buy, the brand’s Style Plan subscription box makes it super easy to fill your closet with premium basics. Last year, I reviewed the Frank And Oak Style Plan and it was the first time I ever wanted to keep and everything included inside of a clothing subscription box.

Indochino

source Indochino

Key products available: Chinos

Indochino is one of our favorite places to buy made-to-measure suits, but for days when you can be less formal, the brand also has chinos. Starting at $79 each or two for $139 using the promo code “BUNDLES,” you can customize the look and fit of your pants. I reviewed them, and they’re a lot better than some off-the-shelf options that cost about the same or more.

Gap

source Gap

Key products available: Jeans, t-shirts, polos, sweaters, button-ups

The most accurate way to describe Gap is as an apparel brand for everyone. Nothing is too fancy or expensive, but everything is made at a level of quality that’s worth owning. There, you’ll find denim, chinos, tops of all sorts, and outerwear. The prices are already affordable, and there’s almost always sale running to sweeten the deal.

Right now, you can save an extra 50% on sale styles and 40% on regular price styles with the promo code “DOUBLE” at checkout.

Mott & Bow

source Mott & Bow

Key products available: Jeans, T-shirts, sweaters

Jeans absolutely have a place in business casual work environments – it really just comes down to how you style them. When shopping for jeans, you should be looking for comfort, fit, and quality, and Mott & Bow will allow you to check off all three requirements. They’re available in a variety of washes and are made with the perfect amount of stretch, so you can be comfortable in any fit (skinny, slim, or straight).

When you buy your first pair of jeans, you’ll also be able to choose a second waist size for free. Mott & Bow will send you both pairs, you can pick which one fits best, and send the other back for free using a pre-paid label.

Ralph Lauren

source Ralph Lauren

Key products available: Polos, sweaters, sweatshirts, pants, and accessories

Ralph Lauren can be described in three words: iconic, timeless, and omnipresent. Transcending the entire apparel industry, the brand is equally relevant on high-fashion runways, in the streetwear scene – and in your office.

While Ralph Lauren sells literally every apparel item you can think of, its polo shirts are easily the most recognizable. Whether you want to go for classic colors like white, black, and navy or a bolder red, green, or pastel pink, you’ll find it here.

Cole Haan

source Cole Haan

Key products available: Dress shoes and casual sneakers

Your footwear selection can be the trickiest part of putting together a business casual look. If you feel like you can’t quite pull off a sweater, button-up, or blazer with a pair of classic Air Jordan or you’re worried that sneakers are a bit too formal for your specific work environment, Cole Haan is easily the best footwear brand.

Its dress shoe styles use comfort technology that is reminiscent of sneakers, while still looking formal. And if you are shopping for sneakers, but want to give sportswear brands a break, Cole Haan has a great variety of casual sneakers. My personal favorite is the GrandPro Runner with Stitchlite.

Todd Snyder

source Todd Snyder

Key products available: Shirts, jeans, suits, accessories

New York menswear brand Todd Snyder walks the line between high fashion and streetwear and in turn, it’s a great fit for business casual looks. In addition to its own original designs, Todd Snyder has collaborated with brands like Champion, New Balance, New Era, and Timex.

Whether your definition of casual workwear is a nice pair of pants and a shirt or a dressed down suit with sneakers, you can put it together here. One of my current personal favorites from the brand are these Japanese selvedge jeans.

O.N.S Clothing

source O.N.S Clothing

Key products available: Outerwear, button-ups, canvas joggers

Founded in New York City, O.N.S Clothing is an emerging direct-to-consumer menswear brand that caters to the ethos of big cities. Its designs are minimal and contemporary, while still appealing to creatives and adventurers.

Whether you’re looking for an eye-catching coat, simple premium tops, or joggers that you comfortable enough to bike in and good looking enough wear around the office, the brand probably has it. Right now, you can find a small sale section of O.N.S Clothing’s apparel on Huckberry.

Twillory

source Twillory

Keep products available: untuck(able) shirts and casual Friday dress shirts

While dress shirts can be found at just about any menswear brand or department store, button-up shirts that are casual are much harder to come by. Some might say that what makes a button-up casual is how you style it, but Twillory’s untuck(able) shirts prove otherwise.

The popular men’s dress shirt brand redesigned button-ups to fit better when wearing them untucked. The shirts have an at the hip shirt length, so you won’t have to deal with those awkward flaps traditional dress shirts have.

Twillory is also really great for guys who like to stock up and save money in the process. Shirts are originally $99 each, but you can get two for $119, three for $175 or four or more for $54.99 each.

