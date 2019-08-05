A company is selling canned pickle juice so you no longer have to drink out of the jar

caption Gordy’s “Fine Brine” canned pickle juice. source Gordy’s

You can now find pickle juice in a can, which means no more having to drink straight from the jar.

Pickle company Gordy’s recently launched “Fine Brine” canned pickle juice, which it markets as a drink ingredient, with “for cocktails” displayed prominently on the label. The cans retail for $16 per four-pack on the company’s website, though they are temporarily sold out at the time of writing.

Pickle juice is usually added to alcoholic drinks to mask or enhance the flavors of hard liquors such as whiskey, vodka, and tequila. Popular boozy, pickle-based drinks include picklebacks, pickle juice margaritas, and Bloody Marys.

Gordy’s website describes the pickle juice as the “perfect balance of salty, tangy, and sweet,” adding that the cocktail addition is best served chilled.

However, just because the cans are marketed as a cocktail ingredient doesn’t mean they have to be enjoyed as such. There’s no shame in cracking open a cold can of pickle juice, though post-drink mints might be best practice.

This isn’t the only pickled product we’ve seen in recent months. Companies have introduced loads of pickle-based or themed items, including Pickle Pool Floats, sandwiches that use pickles instead of bread, and other snacks aimed at pickle lovers. And if you want more pickle juice than a 12-ounce can could hold, you can buy jugs of the juice by the gallon from Best Maid on Amazon.

Representatives for Gordy’s did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.