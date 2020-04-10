Face masks are sold out on Amazon and Walmart, but you can still get handmade alternatives from these websites

caption When shopping for masks online, be wary of seller claims that they protect against airborne virus particles. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The CDC recommends everyone wear a face mask, but mass-manufactured masks are sold out everywhere.

Homemade cloth masks have been touted as a solution, but not everyone has the time or resources to make one.

Here are five places you can look for a cloth mask to buy when going outside during the pandemic.

The CDC now recommends everyone wear a face mask to go out. However, medical-grade face masks are out of stock everywhere as supply is being redirected to hospitals.

In the absence of medical-grade face masks, people are being told to make cloth masks at home – a difficult task for those without sewing skills or equipment.

Cloth masks may not be especially effective at protecting the wearer, especially compared to medical-grade N-95 respirators. But they’re often key to protecting others. Cloth masks made from materials with a thick weave can help catch droplets from coughs and sneezes, preventing those droplets from infecting others. They can also remind the wearer not to touch their face.

When shopping for masks online, be wary of claims by sellers that their masks protect against airborne coronavirus particles. They most likely don’t.

But it’s still a good idea to wear a cloth mask. And if you can’t make one, here are five places you can buy them.

Etsy and other maker sites

Of all the sites that feature independent makers and sellers, Etsy is probably the most well-known. There are countless stores on Etsy selling colorful cloth masks in adult and child sizes. There’s endless variety, so you’ll be spoiled for choice.

You can also get a sense of what each mask is like by reading through customer reviews. More popular masks, however, also sell out quickly.

In addition to Etsy, you can also find handmade cloth masks on other maker and craft sites, like Artfire and Ecrater.

Outdoor apparel stores

You can also look to outdoor apparel stores, which sell bandanas and masks for skiing and cold weather. Ski masks and balaclavas weren’t originally designed to protect against the virus, but they’re still a cloth face covering.

REI sells bandanas for $4 and ski masks starting at $11, and the North Face sells balaclavas and masks starting at $22. Dick’s Sporting Goods sells a wide variety of masks ranging from $10 balaclavas to $50 ones, and Big 5 has a similar selection.

Small boutiques and designers

The need for masks is way greater than the need for new clothes right now, so many small and independent boutiques and fashion designers have started producing masks.

For example, New York-based Abacaxi is giving away masks with every purchase, or selling them for $26 apiece. Menswear company Buck Mason is selling packs of five, Alice and Olivia are donating one mask for every one sold, and bagmaker Caraa is selling packs of five made with recycled materials. Independent boutique KozySaila is selling cotton masks in packs of up to twenty for about $10 a mask.

Custom Ink

Custom Ink is a T-shirt printing company, but like many other apparel manufacturers during the pandemic, they’ve also started making masks.

Custom Ink’s masks are pretty basic and they’re one-ply, but they sell for $30 for 12, or $240 for 120. They’re less for someone who’s looking for personalization, but more for someone who’s just looking to get the job done for an affordable price.

Arm the Animals

The Tiger King would approve of the masks at Arm the Animals, an animal-themed apparel store that sells animal-themed masks. You can get some real eye-catchers here, such as this tiger snout mask or this Molotov kitty mask. Most masks run about $19. Note: Arm the Animals is not a non-profit.