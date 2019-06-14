6 of the most comfortable online underwear brands we’ve tried — from $10 pairs to $26 premium styles

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Men’s and women’s underwear isn’t easy to shop for. A number of problems, from poor fit to pilling and stretching, plague these small pieces of fabric.

Comfortable, high-quality underwear makes a world of difference. When you wear a pair of underwear that fits well, you can put on anything over it and feel great.

Depending on your budget and style, you’ll like the underwear sold at these 6 online men’s and women’s underwear brands.

For such a small piece of fabric, underwear can be deceivingly complicated. Depending on the clothes you wear over it, it can roll and bunch up, or feel increasingly restrictive throughout the day. After you wash it, it might pill, shrink, or stretch out.

Because no one likes thinking about their underwear as they work out, drive, walk, or conduct any other part of their daily life, finding high-quality, comfortable underwear is a must. It’s easy to place it as a bottom priority as you shop for your closet, but we’ve found that you should actually do the opposite – if you set the foundation with a really comfortable piece of underwear that fits and supports you well, you’ll be able to wear anything over it and feel great.

We’ve personally tried all the brands below and can attest to their comfort. Our favorites include everything from affordable $10 and $12 pairs to styles that cost upwards of $30 (but are completely worth the investment). Whatever your budget and style, you’ll be able to find an online brand that prompts you to throw out your current collection of underwear.

Shop underwear at various price points from these 6 online brands:

LIVELY ($)

source LIVELY

Led by a former Victoria’s Secret senior merchant, LIVELY draws inspiration from lingerie, swimwear, and activewear to make comfortable and cute underwear that women can afford. You can pick up three pieces for $25, which, sure, is more expensive than the bulk deals at your regular retail store, but keep in mind these also won’t fall apart after just a few washes. For their fit, comfort, and style, LIVELY’s underwear is actually a bargain buy.

$10 for all women’s styles (or 3 for $25)

Everlane ($-$$)

source Everlane

Simplicity has always been Everlane’s strong suit, and its underwear is just another example of basics done right. The soft, breathable, and slightly stretchy Supima cotton pieces come in an array of neutral colors, and what they lack in frilly bells and whistles they more than make up for in fit and comfort. Everlane’s progressive manufacturing practices might further convince you of the value of its underwear and frankly, the rest of its offerings, too.

$12 for all women’s styles (or 3 for $27)

$18 for all men’s styles (or 2 for $28)

MeUndies ($$)

source MeUndies/Instagram

There isn’t a member of the Insider Picks team who doesn’t love the very comfortable and soft micro-modal underwear from MeUndies. What makes it especially memorable is its rotating selection of fun and creative prints like animals, fruits, and bold patterns. You can get a monthly subscription for a regular (and more affordable) refresh of underwear, plus access to exclusive prints, and even order matching pairs with your partner.

$18 for women’s styles (or 3 for $42)

$14 for a women’s monthly subscription

$20 for men’s styles (or 3 for $54)

$16 for a men’s monthly subscription

Athleta ($$)

source Athleta

Active women will love Athleta’s new line of Performance Underwear, which consists of three different types of underwear for different levels of activity. The non-slip Incognita has free-cut edges so its practically invisible under tights and is best for yoga or Pilates. Performa, made from a light mesh, is breathable, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying, and is best for high-intensity workouts. The 100% organic cotton Natura has a subtle but comfortable lace pattern and is best for everyday wear.

$16 for all women’s styles

Stance ($$-$$$)

source Stance

Though initially skeptical, we quickly relinquished the idea that Stance is only a sock company after trying its underwear, which feature the brand’s signature style and spunk without sacrificing comfort and support. Men can choose from Supima cotton, poly blend, combed cotton, and the company’s unique Butter Blend fabrics, while all women’s styles are made from Sensil nylon. If you want your underwear to show as much personality as the clothes you wear over it, you’ll like shopping Stance’s options.

$16-$36 for women’s styles

$20-$36 for men’s styles

Tommy John ($$$)

source Tommy John/Instagram

Tommy John makes the rare pieces of underwear that are soft, breathable, never pill, and never need adjusting, which is why calling it the best underwear brand for both men and women was a no-brainer. Since it has primarily focused on men’s apparel in its last decade of existence, you’ll find a more robust selection of styles and color options there, but the company continues to grow its highly anticipated and lauded women’s collection. Whatever cut you prefer, we recommend choosing the smooth, micro-modal Second Skin, or the stretchy, barely-there Air fabrics.

$20-$28 for women’s styles

$27-$48 for men’s styles

