For just $285, you can buy a ‘cuomo for president’ sweater

caption Lingua Franca, a New York City fashion boutique, also sells “dr. fauci fan club” sweaters in addition to the “cuomo for president” line. source Lingua Franca

As Andrew Cuomo’s star has risen, so too has the price of his unofficial merch.

While the New York governor has insisted he is not running for president – and has no plans to do so – a New York City fashion boutique has created a cashmere “cuomo for president” sweater selling for the rock-bottom price of $285.

The governor’s daily coronavirus press briefings have been carried by the major networks just about every day at about 11:30 a.m. ET, earning the Queens-bred politician plaudits for his measured tone and steady hand amid a pandemic.

Lingua Franca, a relatively new store selling “a line of sustainably-sourced, fair trade luxury cashmere sweaters, all hand-stitched by women in NYC,” posted an Instagram photo of the new sweater last week, and it even got a mention in a New York Times story on the newfound desire among some Democrats to draft Cuomo for president.

In addition to pitching in with face masks to send to medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, Lingua Franca also sells “dr. fauci fan club” sweaters, which do not have a price listed on the website and are available only by email order.

In an interview with The Times, Lingua Franca’s founder, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, explained the emergence of the unofficial campaign merch.

“I’m always trying to keep up with what’s happening in the zeitgeist,” she said, adding that the sweater had seen buyers from Texas, Montana, and even New South Wales, Australia.

Cuomo signaled his support for former Vice President Joe Biden early in the Democratic primary, and he even rebuffed his own brother on CNN on Monday night when asked whether he had any plans to seek the Oval Office.