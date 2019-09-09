7 new and classic brands you should consider when shopping for fall boots

source Everlane

A great pair of fall boots is one thing I splurge on every year, but you don’t always need to go beyond your budget to find a pair you love.

Below, I’ve rounded up 7 of the best brands to begin your search with, including Everlane, M.Gemi, and Thursday Boot Co., among others.

The boots in this list range from $160 to $348. If you’re on the hunt for more budget-friendly options, I’d start with a department store like Nordstrom, filter by price, and take advantage of seasonal sales.

The perfect pair of fall boots exists at the rare intersection of fashion and function. Beyond style, they must also feature comfort, wearability, and long-term value. A great pair of fall boots has been one of my few annual splurges for the last decade. I still own pairs from 2011, and I still wear them.

To streamline the search for boots, I typically head to new and do-no-wrong classic brands that are either adding something cool and original to the genre or churning out the exactly-right version of styles you know, love, and will end up wearing four times per week.

Below, I’ve rounded up seven solid fall boot brands to peruse, with options ranging in price from $160 to $348 (the latter for those who have comfortable wiggle room in their budget).

But, if you care more about price, sales, or a wide range of options, I recommend starting with a big department store like DSW, Zappos, or Nordstrom and taking advantage of seasonal sales – perhaps even setting a Google Alert for a particular style.

Below are 7 great brands to shop for fall boots:

Everlane

source Everlane

Everlane makes some of the most comfortable and affordable boots we’ve tried. Our favorite is The Day Boot ($225), a walkable two-inch heeled ankle bootie made from the kind of buttery Italian leather that molds to your foot. You can find our full review here.

And, while you’re there, you may want to check out the Western Boot ($215) or the Boss Boot ($235) – both walkable, two-inch booties made from 100% Italian Leather and finished with pointed toes.

The company rarely offers discounts, but its direct-to-consumer nature means you’re already getting a good deal in terms of the quality for the price.

Thursday Boot Co.

source Nisolo

Thursday Boot Company, a former Kickstarter startup whose handmade leather footwear we’ve compared to boots twice as expensive, makes fall boots that look far more luxe than their price suggests.

I swear by my pair of versatile The Duchess Chelsea boots for their comfort, style, and price. They’ve got plush, cushiony insoles for pounding out 20 blocks on NYC concrete, studded rubber outsoles for the traction needed to do so at a fast pace, and they’ve never required a blistered break-in period. In person, they look the same as online, and the colors are deep and rich.

The only cautionary point I’d mention is that the site recommends you buy a half size larger than you would normally wear in athletic shoes. I ordered my true size and was happy, but if you’re unsure and order the wrong size, the company offers free returns for unworn items within 14 days of receiving your order.

Marc Fisher

source Marc Fisher Facebook

Marc Fisher makes high-end options for considerably less than you may expect to pay for on-trend styles.

It’s no small secret that Marc Fisher’s ‘Yale’ Chelsea Bootie is a silver bullet for a high-fashion effect on a budget. It’s the all-time favorite ankle boot of Ellen Hoffman, Inisder Picks’ Director of Content Strategy and author of the buying guide to the best black ankle boots for every kind of woman.

The Chelsea Bootie comes in black leather, natural snake leather, leopard calf hair, cloud suede, and five other colors. It’s also one-third of the price of similar-looking boots, such as the $560 Acne Studios Jersen Leather Ankle Boots. They’re easy to pull on thanks to elastic side panels, and they’re comfortable enough to withstand a 12-hour day without any pain or discomfort. You can read more in Ellen Hoffman’s review.

M. Gemi

source M.Gemi

M. Gemi is an Italian footwear startup that makes some of the highest quality footwear you can find online at a fraction of typical retail prices. Boots are crafted in artisan Italian workshops from buttery soft leather or suede and sold directly online. The brand is best-known for its Instagram-famous loafers, but their Corsa ($348) ankle boots are a standout we highly recommend to anyone who has some comfortable wiggle room in their budget.

You can read more in our full review of the M.Gemi Corsa boots here, but they’re essentially the perfect ankle boots for everyday wear, “offering a hard-to-nail combination of form and function.”

Madewell

source Madewell

Madewell is a solid stop for reasonably priced basics in classic colors and on-trend patterns for under $200. They tend to have stock in every size, sometimes host sales, have plenty of customer reviews to parse, and offer in-store pickup.

If you’re looking for a heeled classic, you may want to check out the brand’s best-selling Regan Boot ($178). Two-and-a-half-inch block heels should still feel walkable (thanks in part to an extra layer of cushioning) and should stretch from snug to just-right after some wear.

Frye

source Frye

Frye has been a part of the perfect-fall-boot canon for decades. The brand has been around since 1863, and its reputation for precision stitching, premium leather, and uncompromisable quality is the stuff of longstanding legacy. In terms of style, the brand has a distinctly western influence.

Frye prices can be relatively high, but they’re backed up with above-average quality. And you may get lucky with certain styles being discounted for major sales, like mass end-of-season deals or the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Plus, as the leather ages, it grows more supple and more unique.

If you’re looking for an iconic Frye boot, go with something with a harness, like the Frye Veronica Short Slouchy Boot ($178.99, originally $297.95). For the Western style shown above, head to Shopbop or Nordstrom for the Sacha Chelsea Boot ($298).

Labucq

source Labucq

Labucq is a buzzy new footwear startup founded by Lauren Bucquet, the former director of footwear and accessories at Rag & Bone.

The new line features a variety of classics and unique, fashion-forward styles. You can find the perfect textbook ankle boot, patent lace-ups, crocodile-esque booties with curved heels, ankle boots with Western harnesses, and Nappa leather booties with uppers that look like they were cut with giant scalloped scissors.

Labucq is Bucquet’s bid to bring designer Italian leather boots to the masses with a direct-to-consumer business model that brings the cost of luxury down. The company still has considerably high prices, but certain styles (such as anything made in suede) see discounts as high as 50% off throughout the year. However, you’re less likely to see deals on staples like the company’s classic bootie, the Jules ($370).