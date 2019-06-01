The Google Pixel is one of the best Android phones you can buy — here’s where you can get one

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Google’s Pixel 3 is one of the best smartphones that money can buy, whether you’re already a long-time Android user or an iPhone owner who’s looking to make the switch.

Google also recently released the Pixel 3a as a more affordable alternative for people who don’t want to shell out the money for a high-end flagship device.

You can buy an unlocked Pixel and take it to your favorite cellular service provider, but for the best deal, you may want to consider buying it directly from a carrier to take advantage of exclusive “new member” discounts.

Here’s where to buy a Google Pixel phone and the best prices at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Verizon, and more.

Google is the brains behind the Android smartphone operating system, but only in recent years has the company branched out into making its own devices.

Over the past few years, Made By Google devices have gotten better and better. Perhaps the best example of Google’s success is the Pixel phone lineup. The Pixels are a fantastic family of Android smartphones that are giving competitors like Samsung and LG a serious run for their money.

There are a few different versions of the Pixel phones available, but they aren’t available at a lot of retailers. We’ve broken down where you can buy the Pixel phones so you know where to shop and get the best deals.

Here’s where to buy the Google Pixel phones:

Where to buy a Pixel phone and how much one costs

You’ve only got a small handful of options for buying a Google Pixel, although on the bright side, you won’t have to spend a ton of time sifting through retailers to find the best deal. You can order it directly from the Google Store and Verizon – these are often the best places to find deals.

Verizon often has trade-in and “buy one, get one” offers that can save you a bundle of cash. The only downside is that your new phone will be locked to that carrier, so you’ll have to stick with Verizon while you own the phone.

Best Buy also offers Pixel phones locked to Verizon or Sprint, though, often with discounts attached if you sign on with the carrier at the time of purchase.

If your carrier isn’t Verizon and you don’t want to switch, you can buy the Pixel phone unlocked from a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. If you’re on T-Mobile, Sprint, or AT&T, this is a great way to buy the Pixel phone.

If you’re buying unlocked, Amazon and Walmart are good choices for saving a bit of money off retail pricing if there aren’t any other good deals to be had elsewhere and you don’t want to wait for a sale. These two retailers also occasionally have sales on Pixel phones.

Editor’s note: Some of the prices below, particularly carrier offers, do not factor in ongoing promotions or other special sales that come and go fairly frequently. Prices from retailers like Amazon also fluctuate regularly. Be sure to check and see what trade-in discounts, BOGO deals, and other savings might be on offer right now.

Google Pixel 3

Google: Unlocked for $799 (64GB), $899 (128GB)

Unlocked for $799 (64GB), $899 (128GB) Google Fi: Unlocked for $799 (64GB), $899 (128GB)

Unlocked for $799 (64GB), $899 (128GB) Verizon: Locked to Verizon for $800 (64GB), $900 (128GB)

Locked to Verizon for $800 (64GB), $900 (128GB) Amazon: Unlocked for $699-$729 (64GB), $860 (128GB)

Unlocked for $699-$729 (64GB), $860 (128GB) Best Buy: Unlocked for $700 (64GB), $800 (128GB)

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google: Unlocked for $899 (64GB), $999 (128GB)

Unlocked for $899 (64GB), $999 (128GB) Google Fi: Unlocked for $899 (64GB), $999 (128GB)

Unlocked for $899 (64GB), $999 (128GB) Verizon: Locked to Verizon for $930 (64GB), $1,030 (128GB)

Locked to Verizon for $930 (64GB), $1,030 (128GB) Amazon: Unlocked for $689-$720 (64GB), $865-$880 (128GB)

Unlocked for $689-$720 (64GB), $865-$880 (128GB) Best Buy: Unlocked for $800 (64GB), $900 (128GB)

Google Pixel 3a

Amazon: Unlocked for $399 (64GB)

Unlocked for $399 (64GB) Google: Unlocked for $399 (64GB)

Unlocked for $399 (64GB) Google Fi: Unlocked for $399 (64GB)

Unlocked for $399 (64GB) Verizon: Locked to Verizon for $400 (64GB)

Locked to Verizon for $400 (64GB) Walmart (Black, White): Unlocked for $399 (64GB)

Unlocked for $399 (64GB) Best Buy: Unlocked for $300-$400 (64GB)

Google Pixel 3a XL

Amazon: Unlocked for $479 (64GB)

Unlocked for $479 (64GB) Google: Unlocked for $479 (64GB)

Unlocked for $479 (64GB) Google Fi: Unlocked for $479 (64GB)

Unlocked for $479 (64GB) Verizon: Locked to Verizon for $480 (64GB)

Locked to Verizon for $480 (64GB) Walmart (Black, White): Unlocked for $479 (64GB)

Buying unlocked versus buying from a carrier

The Google Pixel is fully compatible with GSM networks (AT&T and T-Mobile) as well as CDMA networks (Sprint and Verizon), so your carrier choices aren’t limited.

Although Verizon is the “exclusive” carrier for selling the Pixel, you can buy one unlocked and take it to any of the major service providers for activation. This allows you to choose the carrier that’s best for you or stick with your current one if you already have a provider you like.

Note that if you buy unlocked, you’ll need to pick a carrier anyway in order to use your phone. There’s no advantage to buying an unlocked Google Pixel other than that it allows you to activate your device with the service provider of your choice. Reasons for doing this would be because your chosen carrier isn’t selling the phone directly or because you found a deal on an unlocked model that is better than any sign-up discounts the carriers might be offering at the moment.

Another option you have with the Pixel is Google Fi, Google’s own cellular service. The company, of course, doesn’t operate a cellular network itself, but instead “piggybacks” off of other service providers including Sprint and T-Mobile (a common practice among many smaller carriers). Google Fi offers simple and flexible plans – you can check out how it works here – and might be the best way to score a deal on a Google Pixel if you can jump on one of the sales that pop up every so often.

Which Pixel phone should I buy?

If you want a high-end flagship Pixel phone, your best options are the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Those of you who only want the latest and greatest tech should really wait for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, both of which we expect to see launch in October.

If you like the Pixel 3 or 3 XL, but don’t want to pay the high price tag, you should hold out until the Pixel 4 launches, at which point, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will likely be discounted.

Lastly, budget hunters should pick up the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. These phones have the same camera tech as the more expensive Pixel 3 and 3 XL, plus they have really good specs for the price. You really can’t go wrong with the 3a and 3a XL. For most people who aren’t super bleeding-edge tech lovers, they’re among the best phones you can buy.